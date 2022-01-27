Ghanaian entrepreneur and mother, Maame Esi Foriwah, is an Uber driver who doubles as a mobile caterer

She got the idea to start her business after she lost her job as a journalist with Accra-based Easy FM and GNTV Ghana Network

The single mother of two now combines her thriving businesses with raising her children despite the challenge

Foriwah spoke to YEN.com.gh about overcoming the odds and the audacious move to carve a niche in a male-dominated field

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The transportation industry is one of the most thriving sectors in Ghana, but fewer Ghanaian women have established careers in the sector due to several factors.

One woman, Maame Esi Foriwah, has carved out a niche in the ride-hailing industry despite the challenges, combining her work as an Uber driver and mobile caterer.

The single mom of two adorable children lost her job in February 2019 during the Government of Ghana liquidation process.

Meet Maame Esi Foriwah the Ghanaian Journalist Turned Uber Driver and Mobile Caterer Photo credit: Nänä Teä

Source: Facebook

The Ghana banking crisis affected Ghana between August 2017 and January 2020. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) allowed several indigenous banks to be taken over by private companies between August 2017 and January 2019 after Nana Akufo-Addo was elected president in December 2016.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Flourishing career

Before the downsizing at her company, Foriwah had a flourishing career at Elmina-based Ahomka 99.5 FM in the Central Region of Ghana. She subsequently relocated to Accra to work at Easy FM and GNTV, all media outlets under Groupe Nduom.

When life threw challenges at her in 2019, she did not throw in the towel. Foriwah used her time to complete her national service.

Life after losing her job

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, she disclosed that she didn't do her national service after completing the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She had completed Mfantseman Girls' Senior Secondary School before heading to UCC to further her education.

Taking a bold decision

''I took a bold step in Uber business in 2020. I used my private car and subsequently added the mobile catering services,'' she said.

Foriwah combines her businesses with raising her two children, but the real challenge is her safety and security as a female driver in a male-dominated field.

''Sometimes, when people order a ride, the destination is far. It sometimes gets scary.

''The other issue is fuel prices. An increment in the prices of fuel affects our revenues,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Despite the challenges, Foriwah has made laudable strides in her business.

How Ghanaian Woman Overcame Her Challenges to Become a Flooring Contractor

Maame Esi Foriwah is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Theresa Osei is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tessy Homes & Unique Finishing, a flooring contracting company focusing on decorative concrete works.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur took a bold and calculated decision to establish herself in a field ruled by men.

Turning lemons into lemonade

In 2018, Osei lost her job during the Government of Ghana liquidation process, but she refused to throw in the towel or spend time drowning in sorrow. She had to turn the rocks life threw at her into stepping stones.

Source: YEN.com.gh