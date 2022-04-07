Ghanaian siblings Kofi Genfi and Pinamang Genfi have carved out careers in technology and fashion

Kofi is the co-founder of Mazzuma, a payment platform launched to provide money transfer solutions for users across Africa

Pinamang is the mastermind behind fashion brand TAAG Fashion and doubles as the manager of gift concierge service, Marshmallow Gifts

Ghanaian siblings, Kofi Genfi, and Pinamang Genfi have gained significant footprints in their respective industries as young entrepreneurs.

After graduating a year apart from Ashesi University in Ghana, the pair, who come from a family of entrepreneurs, started their businesses in technology and fashion.

Even though they are thriving in different industries, the Genfi siblings hope to meet the daily needs people grapple with through their ventures, said Ashesi University.

Starting his first business

While in senior high school in 2013, Kofi co-founded Cyst, a software innovation company. With artificial intelligence, the company focused on providing high-end tech solutions for its users.

Kofi, however, had his first sting from failure as the business fell flat after rolling out several products.

Determined to achieve his goals, he refused to throw in the towel. In 2016, Kofi and his co-founder finally struck gold, launching a payment platform, Mazzuma.

The platform provides money transfer solutions for users across Africa.

Pursuing a career in the fashion industry

On the other hand, Pinamang had always wanted to pursue a career in the fashion industry.

Years after, she doubles as both the manager of TAAG Fashion, a women's shoe line, and also Marshmallow Gifts, a gift concierge service.

Balancing their studies with their dreams

Despite making progress, Kofi and Pinamang's journey has been far from smooth as they had to balance their studies with efforts to get their start-ups on their feet.

However, both siblings continue to make significant strides regardless.

In early 2018, Kofi and his co-founder were selected as part of Forbes Africa’s prestigious 30-under-30 list, for their work in advancing innovative technology solutions across the continent.

