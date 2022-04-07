Ghanaian Kofi Asante is the vice-president of strategy and business development at aerospace startup Elroy Air

The aerospace executive plays an integral role in the establishment by helping to reduce the barriers to helping humanitarian communities

He has helped the company from its seed stage to expanding its team and raking in $50 million in investments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian aerospace executive, Kofi Asante, is changing transport technology as a leading executive at aerospace startup Elroy Air.

He serves as the company’s vice-president of strategy and business development.

Kofi Asante: Ghanaian aerospace executive at the aerospace startup Elroy Air. Source: @idealmagn3t

Source: Twitter

How Asante is impacting communities

Asante is using his background in business, political science, and political theory, to help in reducing limitations associated with providing humanitarian help to communities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He has played an integral role in Elroy Air since he joined the company over three years.

Asante was involved from its seed stage to expanding its team and raking in $50 million in investments.

His Ghanaian dad, an engineer, and mom, an African American woman, a professor in communications, helped shape his life.

The company's mission

Elroy Air’s mission is to ''expand the reach of express shipping, provide humanitarian aid in regions with challenging infrastructure, immediate relief in disaster situations, and enable rapid, autonomous aerial resupply to troops in the field,'' a statement on the company’s website said, according to Black Enterprise

How Ghanaian Woman Overcame Her Challenges to Become a Flooring Contractor

YEN.com.gh previously reported that globally, women are carving a niche in fields previously considered to be a preserve of men, with many becoming an authority in their respective careers.

Theresa Osei is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tessy Homes & Unique Finishing, a flooring contracting company focusing on decorative concrete works.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur took a bold and calculated decision to establish herself in a field ruled by men.

Young Lady who Combines Work and Medical School Shares Success

Meanwhile, young entrepreneurs are making impressive strides in various fields, and a talented lady with the Twitter name GoodnessAdeosun has inspired many with her achievement.

Despite the challenge of juggling between work and business, she has chalked commendable success.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, GoodnessAdeosun disclosed that she combined her young venture and studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh