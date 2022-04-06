Black teenager, Caleb Smith, has inked his name in the history book as the youngest Glider pilot in the United States

He achieved the goal at the age of 16 after remaining dedicated to a childhood passion he developed at the age of 10

In May 2021, Smith got a scholarship for gliding school and achieved his first solo after 33 flights

At 16, Caleb Smith from P.G. County, Maryland, was thrust into the limelight after he got his name into the history books as the youngest Glider pilot in the United States.

He was a 10th grader at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale when he attained the feat.

As a child, Smith had a dream to carve a niche in the aviation industry, pursuing this goal at the age of 10 during a discovery flight at Bowie Freeway Airport. The experience sparked his interest in aviation, said Phattaitam Online.

Attaining the feat

In May 2021, Smith got a scholarship to gliding school, and went on to achieve his first solo after 33 flights and has now flown 12 solos.

In addition, he has passed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) written exam and his check-ride, which allows him to obtain his Glider Pilot's license.

Smith's goal is to become a commercial airline pilot.

