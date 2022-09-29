The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations says the Akufo-Addo-led government created 5.3 million jobs during its first year in office

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the Deputy Minister said the estimated number of jobs were created between 2017 and 2021

Bright Wireko-Brobby also added solving the youth unemployment menace in the country remains very dear to the heart of Akufo-Addo

The Akufo-Addo-led government has touted its job creation agenda. Before the 2016 polls, then-candidate Akufo-Addo campaigned on that mantra of ensuring youth unemployment is reduced to its barest minimum.

Since assuming the reins of power, the government has outlined some interventions aimed at creating jobs for the teeming unemployed in the country.

Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations Bright Wireko-Brobby @GhanaianGermanCentre

It appears those interventions are materialising following revelations by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

According to its Deputy Minister, Bright Wireko-Brobby, the NPP government created over 5.3 million jobs during the first term of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Explaining further, he said the figures were arrived at after a careful analysis of data received from the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the government's flagship programmes.

He said between 2017 to 2021, an estimated 5,306,899 jobs were created.

"Government acknowledges that these jobs are either formal or informal, permanent or temporary and full-time or part-time," he added.

Akufo-Addo Government Committed To Addressing Youth Unemployment - Wireko-Brobby

The Minister, who addressed participants at this year's Ghana Job Fair dubbed "Green Edition" in Tamale in the Northern regional capital, said addressing the problem of unemployment has been the major headache of the current government.

He also lauded the contribution of the private sector and development partners, which he says has ensured government consolidates the gains it has made in job creation over the years.

Youth Unemployment Is A Natural Security Issue - Labour Expert

Experts in Ghana have warned that the country's unemployment rate represents a national security threat.

In a recent interview, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana's Economics Department, Dr Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, said that considering the country's unemployment rate, the government must assess its industrialisation strategy since it has not provided many jobs in the country over time.

Jobless University of Ghana Graduate Hits The Streets With Placard To Beg For A Role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh told the story of how Isaac Kwame Addae, a young man who studied Marine Science at the University of Ghana, graduated successfully but was unable to get himself a job.

Not knowing what to do next, the unemployed graduate decided to design a placard begging for a job.

