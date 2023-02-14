Ghanaian journalist Richard Dela Sky has graduated with a Master of Laws (BVS) in Corporate and Insolvency Law, Fraud, and Economic Crime in the UK

The media personality posed for a picture donning his graduation gown to capture the memory of the special occasion

Some internet users praised him for reaching the significant milestone, but others focused on the blessing in the comments area

Ghanaian journalist and lawyer Richard Dela Sky has graduated with a Master of Laws (BVS) in Corporate and Insolvency Law, Fraud, and Economic Crime in the UK.

The media personality dedicated the achievement to his family, supportive friends, and colleagues when he celebrated the significant milestone on social media.

Richard Dela Sky credits loved ones for their support

"In the bag - LLM (BVS) in Corporate and Insolvency Law, Fraud and Economic Crime!

Ghanaian media star Richard Dela Sky bags master's in Law degree. Photo credit: @RichardDelaSky.

Source: Twitter

"I dedicate this to my family, supportive friends and colleagues, every hustler with a dream, the Chevening Scholarship Secretariat, constructive critics, and everyone goodman/woman who made.," he shared with a photo.

Richard Dela Sky posed for the image donning his graduation gown to capture the special occasion.

Scores of netizens congratulated the media personality for the remarkable achievement.

See the image below:

Friends and loved ones congratulate Richard Dela Sky

@kwadwobuabeng01 posted:

Congratulations, Mr SKy.

@cephas_angel commented:

Congratulations Mr Sky.

@Delakaiser said:

Togbe you do all.

@JimmyKutin commented:

Much love, bro. Congratulations.

@DanTanko8 posted:

Congrats, the noble journalist!

@NiiOdarteyLam15 reacted:

I tap into these blessings.

Citi FM presenter called to the English Bar in UK

Still on Dela Sky, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the media personality became a qualified barrister after being called to the English Bar in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Ghanaian radio host enlists in the illustrious company of Lincoln's Inn to practice law as a licensed attorney and to represent, argue for, and defend clients in court or before a tribunal.

The Board of Examiners' choice results from Richard Dela Sky's excellent performance throughout the two-year programme.

26-year-old man becomes Dominica's first blind university graduate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man named Loik Charles made history as the first visually impaired person from Dominica to graduate from the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas.

