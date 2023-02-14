Comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has made a generous donation to the Twin City Special School in Takoradi

Afia Schwar donated food, drinks, and other items on Monday, February 13, as she geared up to celebrate her birthday the next day

She donated the items in the company of Nhyiraba Kojo, videos which have emerged online show

Actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has turned 41 years old. As her name suggests, she clocked the new age on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023.

Afia Schwar visited the Twin City Special School in Takoradi ahead of her main birthday celebration to donate some items.

In videos from the donation exercise, shared on social media, rapper Nhyiraba Kojo accompanied the actress.

Afia Schwar donates food and drinks to Twin City Special Schoool

Schwar and Nhyiraba Kojo donated items, including food, drinks, and toiletries, among others, to the school.

Nhyiraba Kojo shared some videos on Instagram showing him and Afia Schwar presenting the items to the head of the school.

Afia Schwar dances with pupils at Twin City Special School in Takoradi.

After the donation, Afia Schwar and the school's pupils had fun. She danced and played with them.

One of the videos shared on Afia Schwar's Instagram page showed her amid the pupils as they sang happy birthday for her.

Ghanaians praise Afia Schwar for her birthday donation

The donation from Afia Schwar has touched the hearts of Ghanaians. Many of them have praised the actress for her kindness.

kisagbekle said:

God bless you mama

maame_frimpomahsaid

These kids are your blessings... May they continue to be a blessing as you care for them... Queen Forever ❤️❤️❤️in advance, dear

alby_hay said:

This one de3 they won’t talk about it

priscilla_amaniampong247 said:

As you put smile on the faces of the children may God put a very big one on your face

getrichempresshajia said:

You are blessed, there is more ahead of you❤️

Despite celebrates 61st birthday at Mampong School for the Deaf

Similarly, Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Despite Media Osei Kwame 'Despite' celebrated his 61st birthday on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

As part of the celebration, Despite visited the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem

He donated an amount of GHC200,000, food items, and toiletries, among others, for the use of the schoolchildren.

