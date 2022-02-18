PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Priscilla Amowi, a 23-year-old alumnus of the University of Ghana who graduated as part of the 2021 class has achieved immense success at her age and level.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the brilliant and hardworking young lady indicates that she was appointed as the Executive Assistant to the CEO in January 2022, whilst she was having her national service.

Narrating how the milestone happened, Priscillia who studied Public Administration and Chinese Language said she used to volunteer for different tasks and got noticed by one of her Chinese lecturers back in school.

The 23-year-old Appointed as vice CEO of Chinese Company

Source: UGC

"I was in my own corner one fateful day when my lecturer sent me a link for a job opportunity. I applied and got selected on a part-time basis since I was still a student. The workload was minimal but I gave it my all," she said.

Priscilla got employed as an Administrative Officer at the Tiast West Africa Company Limited, and quickly rose through different ranks in a short time.

By the time she finished school, the 23-year-old had already gathered much experience working for the firm that she was entrusted with the huge responsibility of being the vice CEO.

"The standards of a multinational company are extreme. It has taken a lot of hard work and determination. I didn't come this far with just a snap of a finger. I've always wanted to work hard. Even after SHS I literally had an argument with my parents to allow me to do some work and earn my own money.

When asked what piece of advice she has for young graduates, Priscilla said:

"Value whatever opportunities come your way. All of this started when I was sent a link by my lecturer and I decided to apply. You may never know what will come out of what's right in front of you.

