Ghanaian-UK fashion editor Edward Enninful OBE has been adjudged the UK's most influential Black person in the 2024 Top 10 Powerlist

Enninful won the title over Dean Forbes, Ghanaian Afua Kyei, and seven other prominent personalities

Powerlist is an organisation that highlights the accomplishments of Black role models across various sectors to young people

Ghanaian-British editor Edward Enninful OBE has been named the UK's most influential Black person in the 2024 Top 10 Powerlist.

The outgoing editor-in-chief of British Vogue has lauded the organisation for supporting his work throughout his career.

Ghana's Edward Enninful named 2024 Powerlist's most influential Black person in UK.

Source: Getty Images

Powerlist, which was founded in 2006, evaluates applicants based on their "ability to change lives and alter events, as demonstrated over a long period of time and in a positive manner."

The honour is part of the organisation's aim to project the achievements of Black role models to young people across sectors, including business, science, technology and the arts.

Enninful clinched the title over Dean Forbes, a partner at the private equity firm Corten Capital, who came second and Ghanaian Afua Kyei, chief financial officer at the Bank of England, in third place.

The Guardian reports that this year's Powerlist Black Excellence Awards for 2024 will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Friday, October 27.

Speaking on the achievement, Enninful said he was honoured by the recognition.

''Since I returned to take over British Vogue, the Powerlist has been nothing but supportive, always present in some form or another ... I'm honoured to be a part of this family,'' he said.

Enninful has confirmed that his last edition as editor of British Vogue will be in March 2024 as he takes on a new role as Vogue's global creative and cultural adviser and editorial adviser at British Vogue.

Top 10 of Powerlist 2024

1) Edward Enninful – editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue

2) Dean Forbes – chief executive, Forterro and partner at Corten Capital

3) Afua Kyei – chief financial officer of the Bank of England

4) Marvin Rees – mayor of Bristol

5) Tunde Olanrewaju – senior partner and managing partner, McKinsey

6) Joshua Siaw – partner at White & Case law firm

7) Syreeta Brown – group chief people and communications officer, Virgin Money UK

8) Paulette Simpson – executive, corporate affairs and public policy, Jamaica National Bank and executive director, The Voice Media Group

9) Vanessa Kingori – chief business officer, Condé Nast Britain, and Vogue European business adviser

10) Simon Woolley – peer, co-founder of Operation Black Vote and principal, Homerton College, Cambridge University.

