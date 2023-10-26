Ghanaian model and young diplomat Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi has encouraged students in senior high schools and universities to have an entrepreneurial mindset to avoid unemployment during the quarterly Lead Yourself conference

Ghanaian model and diplomat Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi and her team of David Douglas leadership forum have organized another Lead Yourself conference to educate some secondary and tertiary students.

The theme for the 2023 empowerment conference is the importance of entrepreneurship in National development.

Professor Pikay Richardson from the University of Manchester, Dr. Venner J.Alston, the founder of VJAlston Coaching & Consulting LLC USA and H.E Lilian Sally Addo, Global President, International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, among other top dignitaries were present at the event.

The successful business executives and speakers advised and coached the over 1,000 students from the University of Ghana, PRESEC, TEMASCO, ST Thomas Aquinas, Medass, PRESEC TEMA, Accra Girls and other senior high schools on how to use the knowledge they acquire to create firms that solve economic issues while reducing employment in the country.

One of the main speakers added that students should think outside the box, be innovative and set up companies instead of going on a job hunt for white-colour after graduating.

Google-certified marketing expert Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, who started her modelling career at the younger age of 13 and entrepreneurship at 16, spoke about juggling work, school and other projects.

As a person who tried my hands first on entrepreneurship at 16 and made colossal losses along the way, and now, in my twenty-fine years of living my purpose, I can categorically tell you that the desire to make a difference and transform ideas into successful ventures transcends age.

Entrepreneurship needs a good kind of stubbornness, determination and consistency to succeed. Entrepreneurship comes with randomly being broke from the beginning because you have to invest to get good results, a hectic schedule and heavy workloads.

However, I’m glad I made those mistakes and learnt those lessons because now, I’m making fewer or no errors; I’m nowhere near a pro. I’m still living this life, learning the ropes of entrepreneurship and growing, and I dare call myself the leader of the new school and serial disruptor.

Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, Supreme Dynamic Agency & SDTA Awards are evidence of my hard work, and it still gives me goosebumps to realize that I’m the founder of an international Talent Academy, a Global Awards Organization and a Talent Agency

Mr. David Douglas Tengey, Executive Director of David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF), praised the President of the Models Union of Ghana, Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, for empowering the youth.

She is the youngest speaker of the conference and the kind of motivational speaker that exceptionally high school students can relate to.

It’s about inspiring the next generation to lead right. Maybe they will feel it from someone closer to their age as she uses her successes to encourage students to push themselves and start now. Queen Zee is a force to reckon with, and we can’t wait to see all she continues to accomplish!

