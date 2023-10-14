The Emy Africa Awards kicked off on October 14, 2023, and many celebrities from Nigeria, Ghana and across the African continent arrived on the red carpet in style.

Asamoah Gyan in a suit

Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan looked classy in a black suit, white shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Lydia Forson slays in a black corset gown

Actress Lydia Forson sparkled in a corset gown that accentuated her thick curves. Her outfit had a thigh-high cut that showed off her fine legs.

Her kinky natural hair was styled into a curly bun on the front part and at the back into a large curly bun.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) looks regal in black and a yellow bow-tie

Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) turned heads as he slayed in a high-neck long-sleeved suit, oversized trousers and a yellow bowtie.

Video of Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) on the red carpet of the Emy Africa Awards 2023.

Nana Akua Addo Norman rocks ombre kente

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo Norman looked ethereal in a green and pink ombre kente styled into a corset dress.

Nana Ama McBrown Mensah in a star-studded blue gown

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown Mensah dazzled in a blue corset gown styled with gold metallic pieces.

Fella Makafui clad in black

Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui looked stunning in a black corset gown with one ruffle sleeve. Her short hair was dyed blonde and neatly trimmed.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club look dapper in suits

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club arrived in style in their plush cars while looking dapper in suits of various colours.

Peacy Hype in a green dress

Producer of the Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African, Peace Hyde looked lovely in a green long-sleeved flowing dress that was snatched on the waistline.

Becca looked exquisite in a corset gown

Ghanaian songstress Becca looked radiant in a star-studded corset gown. she rocked a curly frontal lace wig that hung over her shoulders and across her back.

Empress Dictabee looks radiant in green

Ghanaian actress Empress Dictabee looked gorgeous in a green- themed outfit. She wore a corset gown that accentuated her curves and covered up with a silk coat.

