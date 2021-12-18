The cost of purified water has increased by some 25 pesewas over the high cost of production that operators blame on "nuisance taxes" imposed by government

President of the national association says operators and manufactures have been running at a loss since 2020 and cannot bear the pressure any longer

A sachet of water has been increased by 20 pesewas whereas bottled drinking water have been increased by 50 pesewas across the country

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers has confirmed an increase in the price of their products, citing high cost electricity, the 25 percent levy as well as high import duties.

President of the Association, Magnus Nunoo, in an interview on Joy News, projects a continuous increase on the commodity saying the cost of doing business in Ghana continues to frustrate operators.

Price of sachet water increased by 20 pesewas, bottled water by 50 pesewas as operators blame high taxes. Photo: myjoyonline

“We can confirm that the cost of purified drinking water has increased. The upward adjustment started somewhere from the beginning of December. There is no doubt attributing this to the high cost of production - from water, electricity to transport,” he disclosed.

According to the Association, a formal statement is about to be issued to appeal to the government on the “killer taxes.”

“Producers of water pay almost 25 percent levy on their products while producers of beer pay 10 percent less. In effect, it is more cheaper to produce beer in Ghana than it is of water,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the margin of price increase ranges from 25 to 50 percent, the Association has revealed.

“ Pure water sachet has increased by 20 pesewas while that of bottled water is 50 pesewas. This can change in no time soon, ” he stated.

The Northern Regional Chapter of the Sachet Water Producers Association of Ghana is November increased price of the product in the region due to high cost of production.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Association, Mr Nuhu Sualisu, said, “the high cost of materials needed in producing sachet water is gradually forcing our members out of business, hence the need for the increment in order to meet the cost of production and serve our clients effectively.”

Mr Thaddeus Kofi Abeka Yarney, a sachet water producer in the Tamale Metropolis, said the increment was necessary as the high cost of materials for production has forced many of their members out of business and brought untold hardship to families and their dependents.

