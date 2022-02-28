Ghana Cedi Plunges Against Dollar To Become Africa's Worst-Performing Currency

The Ghana cedi is currently performing at its lowest in a recent analysis by Databank

Checks have shown that the cedi sits at the bottom of a 15-list currency ranking table showing huge depreciation

Some economists have said that spending in the country would take a major hit over the recent analysis

The latest report by Ghana-based finance analyst, Databank, shows Ghana sits at the bottom of a 15-currency ranking after depreciating by 7.6% to the U.S. dollar.

This makes the local currency the worst-performing on the continent.

At the start of 2022, the Ghana cedi sat at number 14, beating only the Zambian kwacha.

However, a myriad of factors including rising debts, high-interest rate and unattractiveness of Ghana's bonds to foreign investors seem to be taking a toll on the cedi's value.

Economists predict a plunge in the value of the currency against a major currency (like the dollar) will discourage spending in the local economy as the purchasing power of consumers become weak.

Secondly, imports will become relatively expensive and thereby increase imported inflation.

Analysts fear the magnitude of depreciation against the dollar, only two months into the year, spells further doom for Ghana’s struggling economy.

