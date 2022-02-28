A Ghanaian living in Ukraine has indicated that he has no plans of returning to Ghana despite the Russian invasion

The young man, believed to be a student in Ukraine, was seen walking the streets of the European country during the day

Russia has invaded Ukraine following fighting for the past 5 days with the former advancing to occupy the latter's capital city

A young Ghanaian man believed to be a student in the Eastern country of Ukraine, has said he has no intentions of returning to Ghana despite the Russian invasion.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who was seen walking the streets of Ukraine and happily speaking about staying put.

He said he had heard that the Ghanaian government was making moves to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine back to Ghana following the crisis with Russia.

Ghanaian Student In Ukraine. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The young man however said he was not going to move an inch from Ukraine and advised the country against taking such a decision.

He went on to say that he would rather stay in Ukraine and lose his life through bombing than board a plane to come back to Ghana.

The young man was wearing a heavy winter jacket while waking down a Ukrainian street looking unbothered by all that was happening.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: First Batch Of Ghanaian Students Safely Evacuated To Romania

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which started days ago have been safely evacuated to neighbouring Romania.

This was seen by YEN.com.gh in a report on 3news.com.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration through Ghana’s Mission in Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made for the evacuation to be by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.

Ghana Government Condemns Russia's Invasion And Attacks Launched On Ukraine

The government of Ghana strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of troops and an end to the war immediately.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, made the statement on behalf of the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh