Some Ghanaian students who were in Ukraine before Russia's invasion started have been evacuated

Reports have it that this is the first batch of students to safely find a haven amid these troubling times

The government of Ghana is working with many agencies to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians caught up in the crisis

The first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which started days ago has been safely evacuated to neighbouring Romania.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration through Ghana’s Mission in Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made the evacuation be by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.

So far, those in Romania will be taken care of by the Romanian government as per the arrangements made by the Foreign Ministry.

Another batch is on its way to Hungary while a bus will be available on Monday to take the remaining to Poland, whose border is said to be choked.

Lydia Forson Opens Up On Her Cousin's Fate In Ukraine: "I Am Depressed"

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has indicated that the fate of her cousin and others who are currently in Ukraine is hanging in the balance following moves to flee fighting.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the pretty actress indicated that her cousin as well as other Ghanaians had been caught up in the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the actress, many Ghanaians living in Ukraine for various reasons had to walk to the Poland border in a bid to escape the fight between Russia and Ukraine.

Ghana Government Condemns Russia's Invasion And Attacks Launched On Ukraine

The government of Ghana earlier strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of troops and an end to the war immediately.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, made the statement on behalf of the country.

