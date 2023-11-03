AT’s Play4Cash Promo Wraps Up with Exciting Cash Prizes

AT’s Play4Cash Promo

Source: UGC

Accra, 25th October 2023 – AT, one of Ghana’s leading telecommunications providers, has drawn the curtains on their highly patronized “Play4Cash” promo. After weeks of excitement and anticipation, three (3) lucky subscribers have been rewarded with a total of GHS 100,000. making the promotion an unforgettable experience for their valued customers.

The "Play4Cash” promo, which ran for four months, rewarded over a hundred weekly winners with cash worth GHS 48,000 and over three thousand daily winners with airtime.

The overall winner of GHS 50,000 Miran Mustapha expressed his joy and appreciation for the amazing cash prize he received. "Winning this GHS 50,000 still comes as a surprise to me. When I received the call from AT informing me that I had won a cash prize, I didn’t know what to say. This prize is life-changing, and I’m thankful to AT for doing this promotion.”

Mr. Isaac Boamah, Director of Marketing, AT, expressed his delight and gratitude to all customers for their tremendous support and participation in the "Play4Cash" promo. He stated, " AT is always committed to creating innovative and engaging experiences for our subscribers, and the “Play4Cash” promo is a clear testament. We are thrilled to see the excitement and enthusiasm from our subscribers, and we are truly grateful for their trust in our services."

He added, “This promotion is not just about cash prizes; it is also about building a strong bond with our subscribers. We are looking forward to more exciting promotions and initiatives that will continue to bring smiles to the faces of our subscribers."

AT Play4cash promo was an SMS-based promo organized in collaboration with El Cuto Consult under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority.

AT is seeking to foster stronger connections with its subscribers and delivering exceptional experiences that go beyond conventional telecommunications services. The climax of the “Play4Cash" promo was a momentous one, and the company has plans to generate more excitement in the future.

Sponsored

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh