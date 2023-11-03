2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ebo has shared more details about her foundation Lighting the Way for Rural Girls

The Ashanti Regional representative and her teams plan to enrol young girls in rural to learn vocational skills

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 22-year-old called on corporate bodies to support the project

Ashanti Regional representative in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Agartha Osei, popularly called Ebo, was among the talented and eloquent contestants with a unique project concept.

Ashanti Region's Ebo slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @ebo_gmb23

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old television host Ebo who interviewed top stars like Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther and travel blogger Wode Maya at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, disclosed that she contested in the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant to get the support of Ghanaians and build a respected brand to embark on her philanthropic works.

I basically wanted a platform that would allow me to orient the minds of the girls in my community and region at large on the need to push for the accomplishment of their dreams.

I always say that the fact that you are from a poor background doesn't mean that your back is on the ground.

Ashanti Region Ebo talks about preparations towards the eviction show

The graduate of UniMAC-GIJ Ebo opened up about rehearsing for the show and amassing fans to vote aside from the support of family and friends.

I felt burdened; in the sense that so much needed to be done in every form—your delivery, composure, as well as financially—because I was going to battle with an equally competent ladies.

I should say that on the very first eviction night, everybody was tensed. The presenters could actually feel the fear in us backstage because it was the moment it dawned really on us that this is a competition and, that night, some of our sisters were going home. However, it is a usual night where we prepare individually to hit the stage to do what we have to do—nothing extra.

Ashanti Region's Ebo delves into her humanitarian project

Although the multifaceted young lady couldn't make it to the finale, the passionate beauty queen want to help other girls to be role models and take up leadership roles in the community.

After GMB, the course that took me to the competition has to be worked on: Lighting the Way for Rural Girls. In that light, individuals and bodies interested in the Girl Child Education topics are welcome to come on board to aid in the successful execution of the project. The girl child today will be the woman tomorrow.

I believe every girl should be who and what she wants to be positively. The project, Lighting the way for rural girls will not only orient the minds of the girl child but equip them with the skills required to achieve their goals.

Training in the sector of beauty, fashion & design, entrepreneurship among others will be offered to girls who do not have the means to pursue their dreams.

Ashanti Region's Ebo expresses her gratitude to the organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful

Most successful female celebrities rose to the limelight after competing in beauty pageants. The organisers and chaperones are excellently grooming the gorgeous ladies to boost their confidence.

Of course, GMB has given me the platform and the voice. Places I wouldn't have been recognised and accepted a few months ago, those doors are widely opened to me today because of GMB.

Admittedly, I am not the same person I was before joining GMB. My way of life has definitely changed.

I don't eat at informal public places and do not wear certain dresses because, to some extent, some people out there look up to me. However, I keep being my authentic self.

Ashanti Region's Ebo advises the youth

My advice to the youth, especially the young girls, is that everything good takes time. My life is a proof of strength and perseverance.

If I had stopped fighting for my tomorrow because of my background, I definitely wouldn't have been here, where I am today.

My message is simple: things get better with time once you know what you're about, so don't stop pushing; fight until you achieve that dream of yours and make it a reality for everything that's possible with God. thank you.

Volta Region's Selorm Gadah Wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Nurah And Others Congratulate Her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm Magdalene Gadah, who was crowned as the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen.

The first runner-up was Naa Ayeley, followed by Kwartemaa in second place, Nurah in third place, and Aduanige in fourth place.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Emefa Adetsi, the 2012 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, congratulated Selorm Magdalene on her victory.

Abiana: I Get Goosebumps Each Time I Perform Ghana's Most Beautiful Theme Song, An Anthem For Women

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote Abiana, one of the few female musicians, to write theme songs for Ghana's Most Beautiful contest.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the fashion mogul talked candidly about her childhood aspirations and what inspired her to pursue a career in music.

Abiana talked about writing the lyrics and composing the theme song for Ghana's Most Beautiful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh