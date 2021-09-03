Young Esona Mahlulo is a proud woman who recently bought a car and she has thanked her mother - the pics are going viral

Mahlulo shared the news on social media with her friends and many people feel inspired by her latest success as they also urge her to respect it

South Africans are seriously delighted for a stunning lady who seems to have received a new set of wheels as a gift from her mom

Esona Mahlulo is being praised for her recent success after buying a new car. The Cape Town-based woman says the new whip is her first baby and has thanked her mother.

The social media account holder is now getting all the positive messages from social networking friends. The young Mzansi woman posted the picture as she posed at the dealership.

YEN News didn’t need an invitation to also share and pen such an inspiring story for the young stunner.

She wrote on Twitter timeline:

“My very 1st baby, all thanks to my Mom.”

Esona Mahlulo is praised for buying a new car. Image: @EsonaMahlulo/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@NkatieCM said:

“My mom needs to see what other mothers are doing.”

@Lukie_1017 said:

“And you mom is probably vica versa.”

@Nondiraa said:

“Congratulations sanas... uzundikhwelise noba undikhwelise phi.”

@KulaniCool said:

“Congratulations.”

@DdisaNMV said:

“As much as we are our parents' biggest blessings, they are any child’s biggest cheerleader… Congratulations, now your end is to make that mama proud.”

@mantle6938 said:

“Mother's out there buying cars not expecting houses and to be financially supported after I put myself through school.”

@IronicVector said:

“Congratulations, thanks to mom, so tell me more about your mom, she sounds like a nice person.”

@MrAnsa_Otu said:

“Congratulations. Fun fact: “Agya” means “fire” in a Ghanaian local dialect. This brand was first assembled in Ghana by Toyota’s assembly plant in Ghana. I hope you enjoy the “litness” that comes with it.”

@Mabalane18 said:

“Beautiful take care of it, don’t abuse it and it will return the favour…”

@AbimboL5512 said:

“Mother's are the best! Folks follow me and retweet this. Show her some love.”

Source: Yen