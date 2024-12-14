Member of Parliament-elect for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus, a musician, said his priority as he goes to parliament is to serve the needs of his constituents.

Clarifying his priorities as he prepares to take office, he noted that he will not advocate for the interests of the entertainment industry despite being a member of it.

He explained that no creative group or organisation sponsored his election into parliament; thus, he has no obligation to advocate on the industry’s behalf.

He bemoaned the utter lack of support from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) during his campaigning.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, A Plus stated that just a few friends showed support for his political ambition from the beginning to the end, and thus, the entire creative industry should not expect anything from him.

He reiterated that he was going to parliament to serve the interests of the Gomoa Central people and none of the others.

He, however, called on industry players to heed Shatta Wale’s advocacy for the betterment of the industry, as he has been very vocal about solutions for the challenges plaguing the industry for years.

He noted that while other players in the industry have ignored its challenges, Shatta Wale has been loud about them.

A Plus won the Gomoa Central seat by securing 14,277 votes, defeating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah, by a large margin of 2,640 votes.

A Plus told Graphic Showbiz that he went back to school to earn a bachelor's, master's, and LLB degrees in preparation for his political ambitions, which he had been nursing for six years.

