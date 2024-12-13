Ghanaian Man Refuses To Give Friend Money After Voting For NDC: "Ask Mahama"
- A Ghanaian man has got social media buzzing with comments after refusing another man money following John Mahama's victory
- In a video, the man who claimed he was an NPP supporter refused the other man money because he supported NDC in the elections
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the viral post
A Ghanaian man has refused to lend money to a man who supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the recent elections.
The incident occurred in a neighborhood shortly after John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 presidential elections.
Ghana votes for Mahama
Ghana, on December 7, 2024, went to the polls to elect a new president and members of parliament to run the affairs of the state.
John Dramani Mahama emerged victorious, winning over 50% of the total votes while his closest contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured about 41% of the votes.
The defeat of the NPP has left many of its supporters heartbroken.
Man refuses to give NDC supporter money
In a viral video, the NDC supporter who was seen wearing an NDC T-Shirt approached the other man who claimed to be an NPP supporter and asked him for money.
However, his request was met with an unexpected and stern refusal. The NPP supporter asked the NDC man to go and ask John Dramani Mahama for money since he voted for Mr Mahama.
Ghanaian man cries as NDC wins
Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man is yet to come to terms with the heartbreaking defeat of the NPP.
In a video, he wept bitterly, accusing the Ghanaians of being ungrateful to the outgoing administration.
Netizens who saw his video greeted his post with mixed reaction as some supported his claim while others did not.
