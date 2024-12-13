Staunch NPP Member Reacts To Bawumia's Defeat, Jams To Mahama's Campaign Song, Video
- A video of an ardent NPP supporter speaking after Dr Bawumia lost the election has gone viral
- She expressed confidence that Dr Bawumia would bounce back stronger and the 2028 election
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the lady's comments
A diminutive supporter of the New Patriotic Party who made waves during the election campaign has broken her silence after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost the 2024 election.
In a video on TikTok, the young lady @sheedon5 remarked that despite Dr Bawumia's defeat, she still supports the party mainly because she benefitted from the free SHS policy.
She expressed optimism that NPP would bounce back stronger and that Dr Bawumia would emerge victorious in the 2028 election.
The young lady also called for peace and unity among Ghanaians now that the 2024 election was over.
Another video on her TikTok page showed the lady dancing joyfully to John Mahama's campaign song, Kwen Kwen, composed by Nacee.
At the time of writing the report, the video of the young lady speaking about Bawumia's defeat had received over 6,000 likes and 69 comments.
Watch the videos below:
Ghanaians react to Bawumia's defeat
Social media users have shared their opinions on the comments made by the young lady in the wake of Dr Bawumia's defeat
Aleba Arthur commented:
"My president,your president, our president."
S•M reacted:
"It is highly possible and we love Npp till casket."
SheekiDa reacted:
"Thank God you we are all one."
OWUSU PSALMS35 added:
"It’s still possible for life."
Munibaby wrote:
"Eiii relax urself errrr we won now wae."
Mahama speaks on the economy
YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Dramani Mahama has told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy will be challenging.
The president-elect noted that the massive endorsement he received in the December 7 election is evidence of Ghanaians' high expectations of him and his administration.
He noted that he and his team are working as quickly as possible to manage the expectations of Ghanaians.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.