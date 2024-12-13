A video of an ardent NPP supporter speaking after Dr Bawumia lost the election has gone viral

She expressed confidence that Dr Bawumia would bounce back stronger and the 2028 election

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the lady's comments

A diminutive supporter of the New Patriotic Party who made waves during the election campaign has broken her silence after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost the 2024 election.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady @sheedon5 remarked that despite Dr Bawumia's defeat, she still supports the party mainly because she benefitted from the free SHS policy.

Staunch NPP supporter opens up on intent to still support Bawumia come the 2028 elections Photo credit: @sheedon5/TikTok @Stephen Adom Kyie Duah/Facebook

Source: UGC

She expressed optimism that NPP would bounce back stronger and that Dr Bawumia would emerge victorious in the 2028 election.

The young lady also called for peace and unity among Ghanaians now that the 2024 election was over.

Another video on her TikTok page showed the lady dancing joyfully to John Mahama's campaign song, Kwen Kwen, composed by Nacee.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the young lady speaking about Bawumia's defeat had received over 6,000 likes and 69 comments.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians react to Bawumia's defeat

Social media users have shared their opinions on the comments made by the young lady in the wake of Dr Bawumia's defeat

Aleba Arthur commented:

"My president,your president, our president."

S•M reacted:

"It is highly possible and we love Npp till casket."

SheekiDa reacted:

"Thank God you we are all one."

OWUSU PSALMS35 added:

"It’s still possible for life."

Munibaby wrote:

"Eiii relax urself errrr we won now wae."

Mahama speaks on the economy

YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Dramani Mahama has told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy will be challenging.

The president-elect noted that the massive endorsement he received in the December 7 election is evidence of Ghanaians' high expectations of him and his administration.

He noted that he and his team are working as quickly as possible to manage the expectations of Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh