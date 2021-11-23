Korba has been recognsised in the last few years as a leading fintech company in mobile payment solutions in Ghana

The company utilises innovative tech solutions that enables its clients to transact and make payments

The award's goal is to promote and support the financial and accountancy industry

Korba, a leading digital payment solution platform in Ghana has emerged as the best payment solutions provider at the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards held last Friday, at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.

The Ghana Accountancy Awards recognises excellence in the accountancy and finance industry cutting across practice, industry and individual excellence.

The awards also highlights individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of the accounting and finance sector while recognising the key functions within the industry that promote standards and excellent stewardship.

A statement released by the company said Korba's goal is to remain the leading fintech company in Ghana that continuosly provides innovative solutions geared towards simplifying the lives of its customers.

It said innovation in mobile payment solutions over the last few years has seen tremendours boost and it was excited and humbled for being recognised as they continue to work on rolling out a range of exciting innovations to enrich the lives of its customers.

"After some years of handwork, Korba is fast establishing itself as the industry Pacesetter, the preferred Fintech brand, be it for individuals and Corporates," it said

"What began as a dream, has now become the top-of-mind brand within the industry due to its ever-improving systems, services, and innovative channels for delivering its various offerings.

It added that the award marks the beginning of great times ahead as the Korba brand is determined to offer customers the best they could get in the industry.

From Electronic purchasing of Airtime and Data across all mobile networks, Surfline and Busy data, bill payments, Funds transfer, disbursement, and collections, etc., the statement said Korba should be the go-to brand for customers to fall on.

It also indicated that Korba is making it easier for customers through diverse access channels such as *365#, Mobile App (available on Playstore and Appstore) WhatsApp (0242426186), and more innovative channels to come to access some of their favorite fintech offerings on their platform.

