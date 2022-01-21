George Jojo Boateng is the cofounder SuaCode.ai, a tech brand that has developed the smartphone-based coding app, SuaCode

Launched in January 2022, SuaCode is helping people to code with smartphones with the help of an AI teaching assistant

Boateng is a PhD student of Applied Machine Learning at ETH Zurich and also the President and co-founder of Nsesa Foundation

A Ghanaian computer scientist and social entrepreneur, George Jojo Boateng, has developed a smartphone-based coding app, SuaCode.

Launched on Google Play Store in January 2022, the app is making it much easier for people to learn how to code.

Boateng started SuaCode in 2017 while pursuing his postgraduate degree at Dartmouth College, and soon started with four pilots from 2018 to 2020, said Ameyaw Debrah.

SuaCode gained more than 3,000 applicants from 69 countries, accepted over 1,000 students, with a 62 percent completion rate and alumni getting internships, jobs, and studying Computer Science and Engineering in top universities, including, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth, and MIT.

Improving the app

In 2021, Boateng and cofounder Victor Kumbol took steps to improve on the idea and launched the startup, SuaCode.ai, transforming SuaCode into a smartphone app.

The aim was to help teach millions across Africa to code with smartphones and an AI teaching assistant, Kwame, enabling users to learn how to code on their phones anywhere and any time in a community of learners across the globe.

A bilingual AI teaching assistant

With the help of Kwame, a bilingual AI teaching assistant that Boateng built, the app presents lessons in English and French with fun and hands-on coding exercises, quizzes, and assignments. It also provides quick and accurate answers to students’ coding questions.

Boateng has been recognised by the MIT Technology Review as a pioneer in the 2021 list of 35 Innovators under 35 for his achievement.

Boateng, who is also the president and co-founder of Nsesa Foundation, is pursuing his PhD in Applied Machine Learning at ETH Zurich.

