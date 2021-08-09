Is QNET Ghana legal? How to join, branches, products, salary, controversy

QNET is a Hong Kong-based network marketing company that was founded in 1998 as GoldQuest. It claims to be a direct selling firm dedicated to helping people live healthier lives. The company's products include energy, weight management, nutrition, personal care, home care, and fashion accessories.

QNET in Ghana. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

QNET works legitimately in some countries, but in others, such as India, it has been accused of being a Ponzi scheme and multi-level marketing (MLM). After a demonstration erupted in Bangalore, the Indian government banned the site from operating in the country.

QNET has been prohibited in several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Canada, and Turkey. Its operations are typically franchised to local businesses, allowing the main office to profit while absolving it of duty and obligation in local and national fraud prosecutions.

Is QNET registered in Ghana?

In Ghana, the company is functional and has recruited several people. Many of the QNET agents mostly operate in the country's Eastern region, recruiting customers as independent representatives.

Most of these agents operate without a business permit. However, most of the citizens in the country find the company to be a fraud as most of them have complained, some stating that they were lured into joining QNET to secure a better future that pays them exceptionally well.

On the other hand, some have benefited from the company and changed their living standards. Most of these Independent Representatives state that they can get a commission as low as $225 for the first month and as high as $76,725 monthly commission after four years of joining the network marketing company through advertising its products and referring customers.

How many people are doing QNET in Ghana? The company has recruited over 10,000 people in Ghana who earn between $100- to $10,000 per month.

QNET Ghana branches

Below is a list of towns QNET branches are located in Ghana.

Accra

Kumasi

Tamale

Takoradi

Ashiaman

Tema

Teshie

Cape Coast

Obuasi

Madina

How can I join QNET in Ghana?

For those individuals still interested in the company and would love to join it, worry no more. Here is a guide on how you can join the marketing company.

A display on how to join the company. Photo: @qnet.net

Source: UGC

The first requirement in joining the company is buying one of their products. Once you have purchased the product, you are entitled to their rights.

You then fill out the registration form provided on the site or use this referrer's ID IR to sign up (HZ646000).

After successful registration on the activation then you can immediately start building a business as an Independent Representative. Go to the QNET login page and log in using your credentials once the account is ready.

How to start QNET business

Once you have joined the company, the agents available guide you through various steps to manage your QNET business and become a successful partner.

One way of starting your business is through buying its products and selling them out to others. The more goods you buy, the more you make.

You also get a commission for referring other members to join. The more people you register under you, the more commission you earn.

QNET's rule of 10

Qnet logo. Photo @QnetGhana

Source: Facebook

Below are the ten ethical network marketing guidelines by QNET business.

QNET sell world-class products with a business opportunity and is not a job or investment scheme. QNET's compensation plan only awards commission based on the sale of products. QNET business does not guarantee any fixed income. QNET expects IRs to use funds from potential prospects only for the purchase of Qnet products or services. QNET's products benefits and claims must be presented as provided in official published materials. QNET requires IRs to adhere to the strict guidelines for operating a home office. QNET does not allow the selling of products to minors. QNET does not allow anyone other than its own authorised representatives to engage with the media and government. QNET's Q Account operates as a personal and private account for only the registered owner unless there is written consent otherwise. QNET condemns any cross border migration of prospects or Independent Representatives (IR) under false premises and in individual violation of local laws of the country.

Different people have different views about QNET. Many have joined while others have left. You may decide to join or not, but it is always advisable to do more research about the company if you want to join the marketing company or seek professional guidance.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the Tenancy agreement in Ghana and how to write one. A tenancy agreement is a legal document that serves as a contract between the landlord and the tenant. The documents outline the property details, tenancy period, landlord/tenant obligations, rules, and constraints for both parties.

Learning more about the tenancy agreement and how to write one to help you understand your rights as a tenant in ghana.

Source: Yen