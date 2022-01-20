Theresa Osei lost her job in 2018 during the severe banking crisis that affected Ghana between August 2017 and January 2020

She invested her time and talent into a venture that has become known as Tessy Homes & Unique Finishing

The Ghanaian entrepreneur has carved out a niche in the construction field ruled by men

Globally, women are carving a niche in fields previously considered to be a preserve of men, with many becoming an authority in their respective careers.

Theresa Osei is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tessy Homes & Unique Finishing, a flooring contracting company focusing on decorative concrete works.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur took a bold and calculated decision to establish herself in a field ruled by men.

From Banker to CEO: How Ghanaian Woman Overcame Her Challenges to Become a Flooring Contractor

Source: Facebook

Turning lemons into lemonade

In 2018, Osei lost her job during the Government of Ghana liquidation process, but she refused to throw in the towel or spend time drowning in sorrow. She had to turn the rocks life threw at her into stepping stones.

The Ghana banking crisis affected Ghana between August 2017 and January 2020. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) allowed several indigenous banks to be taken over by private companies between August 2017 and January 2019 after Nana Akufo-Addo was elected president in December 2016.

Osei recounted on Facebook how she overcame the odds, starting with her close contacts.

''I am Theresa Osei, the CEO of Tessy Homes & Unique Finishing, a flooring contractor whose into decorative concrete works. I lost my job as a banker in 2018 during the Government liquidation processes, though I have this skill already I was blindfolded with the white-collar job until when I lost it.

Leveraging her contacts

Osei started making small moves that would begin a shift in her situation. A life-transforming contract from a friend's father would birth her business and the growth of her young startup.

''I started talking to people about what I do - a friend invited me to the father who asked me to do samples of my work. He got impressed with the outcome and gave me the contract and that gave birth to Tessy Homes,'' she recounted on Facebook.

Although women face several challenges in careers dominated by men, Osei has triumphed. She recounted that starting her company has been a blessing to her life.

''I love what I'm doing. I have gotten the opportunity to meet great people in the society that I would never have met if I was still in the banking field,'' she said.

Inspiring others

Now, Osei is using her rise from grass to grace to inspire people never to give up on their dreams.

''I would want to encourage you that, whatever you are doing be it a small try and connect with people, never feel shy to share your hustle with the people around you, someone will one day need your services/products and will get in touch with you,'' she said.

