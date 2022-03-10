Two friends, Theodore and Jeffrey, who graduated from KNUST are now the co-founders of their startup, SAYeTECH

SAYeTECH manufactures machines right in Ghana to help small-holder farmers work much easier and faster

The duo got the brainwave to start their firm after Jeffrey had his national service in a community where farmers lacked adequate tools & equipment

A young graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has joined forces with his colleague from school to set up a business that provides machinery for small-holder farmers.

It all started as Theodore Ohene-Botchway recounted to Citi News, when his colleague called Jeffrey was posted to the Savannah Region for his national service as a teacher and he noticed that farmers were still using outmoded tools.

“With his (Jeffrey) background in agriculture and biosystem, which he did in KNUST, he contacted me. My background is mechanical engineering, and we were friends back on campus. So he said that why not design agric machines, make them locally fabricated so that we can make them faster, then these machines will be taken to these communities to assist the farmers to thresh their grain faster", Theodore recalls.

Theodore and Jeffrey became co-founders of their company called SAYeTECH which has come up with strategies to make machines accessible to smallholder farmers as many of them cannot afford them directly.

Their flagship product, multi-crop thresher XT 6000 gen 2, is used for threshing the major crops grown in sub-Sahara or Ghana including maize, soya bean, rice, sorghum, and millet.

As a start-up company, Theodore Ohene-Botchway says funding has been a major challenge for them and he has appealed to investors to come on board in order to help expand the company.

