Ghanaians have demonstrated through ingenuity that they are creative as many have produced or built machines that are useful in solving problems in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In 2022, several people built vehicles, bikes, and bus shelters to make life easy for people, including persons living with disabilities.

These young people achieved their goals despite their limited resources as they had to overcome financial impediments to attain success.

3 Ghanaians who Built Electric Bike, Excavator, and Solar-Powered Bus Shelter to Make Life Easy in 2022. source: Nänä Teä/Shadys Media/Mckingtorch Africa

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh throws the spotlight on three young Ghanaians who invested resources to build machines or a solar-powered bus shelter in 2022.

1. Ghanaian Builds Electric Bikes Powered with Dead Laptop Batteries in His Garage:

At his garage in his home, young professional cyclist Lawrence Adjei has built customised electric bikes propelled with recycled dead laptop batteries from scratch.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Apart from the fork, headset, key, and a few body parts, the Ghanaian innovator built the frame, wheels, custom-built external battery that helps to run the bikes himself.

Even though he has no expertise in welding, Adjei assembled and merged the other components with a machine to complete his bikes. He then goes ahead to spray the electric bikes to give a bright and colourful touch to the machines.

2. Ghanaian Boy Builds Mini Excavator, Mower, and Vacuum Cleaner:

A genius Ghanaian child innovator has put his talent to use by building several electronic devices that include an excavator, mower, and vacuum cleaner.

The boy, whose name is yet to be known, built the machines with cheap materials but managed to achieve his goal.

Despite his limited resources, components of the excavator, including the bucket, arm, and boom, are all functioning.

3. Mckingtorch Africa Unveils Ghana's First-Ever Solar-Powered Bus Shelter Made from Plastic Waste:

Makafui Awuku, through his Ghana-based environmental sustainability company, McKingtorch Africa, commissioned the country's first solar-powered bus shelter made from recycled and upcycled plastic waste.

The Bus Shelter Proof-of-Concept project is the country's first and possibly the first on the continent.

McKingtorch Africa unveiled the first bus shelter of the programme at Dzorwulu in Accra on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

12-year-old Ghanaian Student Builds Wooden Car that Moves from Scratch

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an innovative Ghanaian boy, Prince Kwodwo Antwi, has built a toy car using wood and a battery that enables the toy car to move without any challenge. Antwi, aged 12, is a class six pupil at the Abeka 3 Basic School in Accra.

The pre-teenager has been captured in a video cutting and fitting together the separate components of the toy car.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of Asiedua, Antwi recounts the processes he undergoes to finally come out with a moving toy car.

Source: YEN.com.gh