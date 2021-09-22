A class six student at the Abeka 3 Basic School, Prince Kwodwo Antwi, has built a wooden toy car that runs on a battery

In a video online, Antwi shows how he goes through the process of cutting the component parts, assembling, and finally finishing the car

The talented boy says he wants to receive formal training in the field of building cars

An innovative Ghanaian boy, Prince Kwodwo Antwi, has built a toy car using wood and a battery that enables the toy car to move without any challenge.

Antwi, aged 12, is a class six pupil at the Abeka 3 Basic School in Accra. The tweenager has been captured in a video cutting and fitting together the separate component parts of the toy car.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of Asiedua, Antwi recounts the processes he undergoes to finally come out with a moving toy car.

Prince Antwi: 12-year-old Ghanaian Student Builds Wooden Car that Moves from Scratch; Video Pops Up. Photo credit: Asiedua

Source: Twitter

Building the toy car

The inspiring video shows him cutting the wood into usable parts and mending them with a glue to fit the separate components and then inserts a battery under the toy car to enable it to move.

Antwi told Asiedua he would like to learn more about making cars, saying he wants to receive formal training in the field.

Antwi's video has so far racked in over 8,000 views as of the time of this publication.

Meanwhile, Asiedua indicated that she and her team at @FTFGhana want to find help for him.

She urged interested persons to send her a message if they want to help Prince in any way achieve his dreams.

