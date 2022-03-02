An amazing Ghanaian man, Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, has made the nation proud as he was appointed at Radford University as Executive in Residence

Kwabena says he will use his office to help prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders

He is also the founder and CEO of RIFE International LLC, an award-winning, development services firm

Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, a brilliant and hardworking gentleman from Ghana has been appointed as an Executive in Residence by the Davis College of Business and Economics at Radford University for Spring 2022.

Sharing the exciting bit of news on his LinkedIn handle, Kwabena also mentioned that he was committed to bringing out all his expertise to discharge his duties effectively.

"Looking forward to bringing my global business experience to the classroom to help prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders create their own paths, lead fearlessly and find innovative ways to solve some of our world's most pressing challenges," he said.

Kwabena Osei-Sarpong is the founder and CEO of RIFE International LLC, an award-winning, full-service energy efficiency, green energy, and sustainable development services firm.

With corporate headquarters in Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, offices in Baltimore and overseas offices in Accra, Ghana, RIFE International develops optimized solutions for institutional, public, and private sector clients.

He is also a recipient of several awards including the 2021 U.S. Department of Commerce Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee, 2021 Maryland Business Adapts Honoree, 2020 Energy Innovator of the Year, and 2020 Top Energy Efficiency Services Contractor, among many others.

