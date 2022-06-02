Elon Musk is forcing Tesla staff back to the office or face being sacked from the company, an email leak shows

He told them that aside from working remotely, they should put in a 40 hour weekly in the office otherwise it will be assumed they have resigned

Musk is reportedly lifting COVID-19 restrictions at Tesla having called them fascist when they were newly imposed

The World’s richest man, Elon Musk has threatened Tesla staff with a sack if they fail to show up openly in their respective offices.

CNBC reports that in two separate emails, the Tesla CEO said that people must put in at least 40 hours per week in the main Tesla office.

Elon Musk asks staff come to office or face sack

The email reads:

“If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned”

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” Musk said in the first email, according to Electrek. “This is less than we ask of factory workers.”

“If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly,” the email continued.

“There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while,” Musk wrote in the second email sent. He added that it’s important for senior employees to show their presence and said it’s why he “lived in the factory so much” and that, had he not, “Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.”

“Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.”

Elon Musk work ethic is intense

Elon Musk is reportedly known for his passionate work expectations, especially from the factory workers, pushing them to meet high and ambitious production targets.

At the height of COVID-19, Musk did not believe in health restrictions and called them fascist during a company earnings meeting.

Big Tech firms still observing COVID-19 restrictions

Other Big Tech companies aren’t yet forcing all workers back to the office. In an effort to retain talent during what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” employers such as Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Meta allow at least some remote work, depending on the employees’ position and location.

By contrast, some big tech employers including Atlassian and Airbnb now allow remote work year-round.

