Meet Antonio Cromartie's kids & how he fathered 14 children with 8 baby mamas

Antonio Cromartie's kids have often been the subject of discussion, as he fathered 14 children with eight women. Despite reportedly undergoing a vasectomy, he and his wife welcomed more children, defying expectations. His parenting journey highlights his dedication to his family while managing his career.

Antonio Cromartie (L) and Terricka Cromartie pose with their children during BKLYN Rocks presented by City Point in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Antonio Cromartie has 14 children, making him one of the NFL players with the most kids .

. Despite undergoing a vasectomy in 2011 , Cromartie fathered three additional children with his wife, defying medical odds.

, Cromartie with his wife, defying medical odds. His children range in age from 20 to under one year (as of this writing) , with his oldest, Jordynn Trinity, born in 2004 and the youngest, Jhett Paxton, born in 2024.

, with his oldest, Jordynn Trinity, born in 2004 and the youngest, Jhett Paxton, born in 2024. Several of his children are pursuing sports, including gymnastics and football. Cromartie's son, Antonio Jr., has committed to Florida State University for the 2025 season.

Antonio Cromartie's profile summary

Full name Antonio Cromartie Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 15 April 1984 Age 41 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Tallahassee, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Terricka Cromartie Children 14 School Lincoln High School University Florida State University Profession Former professional football player, football coach, and television personality Net worth $10 million Instagram @antoniocromartie31 Facebook X (Twitter) @CRO31

Antonio Cromartie's kids: Inside his unique journey as a father of 14

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie is known not only for his impressive football career but also for his large family. He has 14 children with eight different women, a fact that has often made headlines.

Despite reportedly undergoing a vasectomy in 2011, Cromartie and his wife, Terricka Cromartie, welcomed three more children afterwards. Learn the names of Antonio Cromartie's children and their mothers below.

1. Jordynn Trinity

Antonio Cromartie's daughter, Jordynn Trinity, poses in different outfits. Photo: @jordytrinity on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Born: 20 October 2004

20 October 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of June 2025)

20 years old (as of June 2025) Mother: Terricka Cason Cromartie

Jordynn Trinity is the eldest of Antonio Cromarite's children, not Alonzo Pierre, as is widely reported. She was born in late 2024, making her 20 years old in 2025. Jordynn revealed her birthdate when she celebrated turning 17 on 20 October 2017.

Jordynn is a student at Fisk University and attended Tomball Memorial High School. Her school profile indicates she is an "AA" gymnast.

2. Alonzo Pierre Cromartie

Gender: Male

Male Born: 2005

2005 Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)

20 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Rosemita Pierre

Alonzo Pierre is one of Antonio Cromartie's first children, born to Rosemita Pierre in 2005. In 2009, Antonio won custody of Alonzo, but a judge reversed the decision in 2016, resulting in a lengthy custody battle.

3. Karis Marie Ford

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2007

2007 Age: 18 years old (as of 2025)

18 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Veronica Marie Ford

Karis Marie Ford is one of the three children fathered by Antonio Cromartie in 2007. She reportedly resides in San Diego, California, with her mother, Veronica Ford.

4. Antonio 'A.J.' Cromartie Jr.

Antonio Cromartie's son, Antonio 'A.J." Cromartie Jr, poses during a training session. Photo: @antoniocromartiejr31 on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Born: 2007

2007 Age: 18 years old (as of 2025)

18 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Erin Victoria Wilson

Antonio "A.J." Cromartie Jr. is the son of former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie. Following in his father's footsteps, A.J. has pursued a football career and committed to Florida State University for the 2025 season.

5. Deyjah Cromartie

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2007

2007 Age: 18 years old (as of 2025)

18 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Latoya M. Burley

Deyjah is one of two daughters of Antonio Cromartie and Latoya Burley. She prefers a private life and was last reported to be residing in Houston, Texas, in 2017.

6. Tyler Jae Cromartie

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2008

2008 Age: 17 years old (as of 2025)

17 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Ryan Ross

Tyler Jae is the daughter of Antonio Cromartie and Ryan Ross. Despite having a famous father, she leads a private life.

7. London Jaye Cromartie

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2008

2008 Age: 17 years old (as of 2025)

17 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Rhonda Lynn Patterson

London Jaye is one of two children fathered by the retired NFL star Antonio Cromartie in 2008. Her mother is Rhonda Lynn Patterson, and she resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.

8. Leilani Cromartie

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2009

2009 Age: 16 years old (as of 2025)

16 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Latoya M. Burley

Leilani is the younger sister of Deyjah Cromartie and the child of Latoya Burley and Antonio Cromartie. She reportedly resides in Houston, Texas, with her mother and sister.

9. Jurzie Blu Cromartie

Gender: Female

Female Born: 18 April 2010

18 April 2010 Age: 15 years old (as of 2025)

15 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Terricka Cason Cromartie

Jurzie Blu is the second daughter of Antonio Cromartie and Terricka Cason. She is a talented gymnast and has participated in competitions such as the WOGA National Elite Qualifier, representing Pearland Elite Gymnastics.

10. Julian Cromartie

Gender: Male

Male Born: 2011

2011 Age: 14 years old (as of 2025)

14 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Tina

Julian Cromartie is a promising young wide receiver from Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, California. Standing 6'3" and weighing 180 pounds, he is part of the Class of 2027 and has already received offers from San Diego State and UNLV.

11. Jagger Beau-Antonio Cromartie

Antonio Cromartie's son, Jagger Beau-Antonio Cromartie, poses in white (L), and he showcases a Championship ring (R). Photo: @jaggerbeau (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Born: 24 July 2011

24 July 2011 Age: 13 years old (as of June 2025)

13 years old (as of June 2025) Mother: Terricka Cason Cromartie

Jagger Beau-Antonio is the third child of Antonio Cromartie and Terricka Cason. He featured on the reality TV show The Cromarties on the USA Network.

12. Jynx Revell-Antonio Cromartie

Gender: Male

Male Born: 9 May 2016

9 May 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)

9 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Terricka Cason Cromartie

Jynx Revell-Antonio is one of Antonio Cromartie's children, born alongside her twin sister, J'Adore Nayvi, on Mother's Day in 2016. According to US Weekly, Jynx Revell-Antonio was born five minutes before twin sister J'adore Nayvi.

13. J'Adore Nayvi Cromartie

Gender: Female

Female Born: 9 May 2016

9 May 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)

9 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Terricka Cason Cromartie

J'Adore Nayvi is the other twin, fathered by Antonio Cromartie on 9 May 2016. Based on her Instagram posts, J'Adore is an aspiring track and field athlete.

14. Jhett Paxton Cromartie

Antonio Cromartie's 14th child, Jhett Paxton, poses with medals (L) and as a toddler (R). Photo: @jhettpaxton on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Born: 31 August 2024

31 August 2024 Age: 7 years old (as of June 2025)

7 years old (as of June 2025) Mother: Terricka Cason Cromartie

Jhett Paxton is the 14th child of Antonio Cromartie. She was the third child conceived after his alleged 2011 vasectomy, a rare medical occurrence.

FAQs

Does Antonio Cromartie have 14 children? The former NFL player is the father of 14 children. How many kids did Antonio Cromartie have after a vasectomy? Cromartie and his wife, Terricka Cromartie, welcomed three more children after the procedure. What happened to Antonio Cromartie's vasectomy? The NFL star's vasectomy reportedly failed, as he went on to have three children after having the procedure done in 2011. What are Antonio Cromartie's kids' ages? The ages of Cromartie's kids range from 20 to eight years old. The eldest child is Jordynn Trinity, born in 2004, while the youngest is Jhett Paxton, born in 2017. Who are Antonio Cromartie's baby mamas? Cromartie's eight baby mamas include his wife, Terricka, Tina, exes Latoya, Rhonda, Ryan, Latoya, Veronica Marie, and Rosemita Pierre. What NFL player has fathered the most children? Cromartie is among the NFL players with the most children, at 14, followed by former NFL running back Travis Henry, with 11 children. Which NFL player has the most kids? Antonio Cromartie is the NFL player with the most children at 14. What are Antonio Cromartie's career earnings? Per Spotrac, Antonio Cromartie's career earnings are $47,002,926 (as of this writing).

Antonio Cromartie's kids have sparked much discussion due to their number and the unusual circumstances surrounding their births. The former NFL cornerback fathered 14 children, a fact that frequently makes headlines. Although he reportedly underwent a vasectomy in 2011, Cromartie and his wife, Terricka Cason, later welcomed three more children.

