Afua Asantewaa recently hinted at marital troubles, sharing that she and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, had separated

After the hint, the media personality made some wild allegations against her husband and shaded him on social media

However, businessman Kenpong, who is also a mentor to the couple, has stepped in to mediate to ensure that peace prevails

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Kennedy Agyapong, popularly referred to as Kenpong, has intervened in the marital issues of media personality Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

The popular businessman said he hopes to help the couple resolve the recent challenges and remain married.

Ghanaian businessman Kenpong becomes a mediator in the marital issues of Afua Asantewaa and Kofi Aduonum. Photo credit: @KenpongFA/Facebook & Afua Asantewaa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Reports from myjoyonline.com indicated that Afua Asantewaa and her husband are back together after Kenpong mediated in their issues. The couple regard Kenpong as a mentor and father figure.

The development comes after weeks of intense public attention surrounding the state of their marriage, fuelled by social media discussions and differing accounts about whether the pair had separated.

Even though Afua Asantewaa had indicated that they had separated but not divorced, Kofi Owusu Aduonum insisted that they were still together

Observers say the situation reflected the pressures that often accompany public life, particularly for couples navigating career growth, international travel and family responsibilities.

According to Kenpong, the intervention was focused on reconciling and preserving the family unit, especially because of the couple's long-standing relationship and shared responsibilities as parents.

Afua Asantewaa and Kofi Aduonum got married in 2017. The couple have three children, all girls. They drew public attention after Afua Asantewaa's first attempt at a singathon.

The Guinness World Record attempt brought her international recognition and positioned her as a cultural ambassador for Ghana.

Kenpong's intervention is expected to calm the couple down, keep their issues out of the public eye, and resolve their differences privately going forward.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, are reportedly separated amid speculation about their marriage. Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's husband reacts to separation rumours

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, had reacted to his wife's claims about their marriage.

The Guinness World Record hopeful had sparked buzz after confirming that she is separated from her husband after months of online speculation.

In a rebuttal, her husband, Kofi Owusu, reportedly denied the separation claims, insisting they are still together and have a close relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh