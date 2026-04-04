Ghanaian socialite, Serwaa Broni, has criticised Afua Asantewaa for allegedly exaggerating marital issues online to aid her Canadian asylum application

She accused the sing-a-thon star of playing with Ghanaians’ emotions and called for an end to the social media drama

Broni stressed that the ongoing saga appears staged and warned that pretending about one’s marriage affects real people living those experiences

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Canada-based controversial Ghanaian socialite, Serwaa Broni, has weighed in on the trending marital issues involving Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Speaking in a live Facebook session, Serwaa Broni said that when the speculation about the couple’s separation began circulating on social media, she initially thought it was part of a well-orchestrated plan to seek asylum in Canada.

Serwaa Broni weighs In on Afua Asantewaa’s marriage separation saga. Photo credit: Serwaa Broni & Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to Serwaa Broni, this was because Afua Asantewaa was the one who filed her husband’s Canadian asylum application from the US.

She added that, although the couple may be facing some marital challenges, she believes they have exaggerated the issues as part of their plans to seek asylum in Canada.

The controversial Ghanaian socialite therefore advised Afua Asantewaa, a two-time Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attemptor, to end the drama surrounding her marriage on social media.

Serwaa Broni also accused the sing-a-thon star of playing with the emotions of Ghanaians online.

"Afua, you have said enough, so end it. Late last year, whenever I came across any social media post suggesting that Afua Asantewaa was divorcing her husband, I always commented that they were doing it for asylum. Afua, stop it. Your husband’s asylum application. you filed it from the US. You filed your own asylum application. You indicated in your husband’s application that you are separated," she said.

"So all these things you are doing online are unnecessary. Many of us work within the system. You need to stop. If someone has advised you that pretending about your marriage will aid your asylum application, all this brouhaha will not help you," she further stated.

"Perhaps there may be something going on, but it’s the lies in this whole saga that I don’t understand. All of this is staged. Why are you creating all this unnecessary drama? You have to understand that every situation you pretend to live, someone actually lives that life; someone is going through it. Enough is enough, stop the drama," she added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Afua Asantewaa’s elder sister slams sing-a-thon star

Meanwhile, a woman purported to be the elder sister of Afua Asantewaa has broken her silence on the trending issues surrounding the former two-time Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attemptor’s marriage.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, the woman, who is also based in Canada, criticised Afua Asantewaa for discussing her marital issues on social media.

She said that when the issues began to arise, the family tried to resolve them amicably; however, Afua Asantewaa was headstrong, adding that she even walked out on them during one of their several meetings.

The Canada-based alleged sister of the GWR sing-a-thon attemptor expressed disappointment in how she is using social media to tarnish her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

She further suggested that Afua Asantewaa has refused to listen to her own mother’s advice, dismissing claims that the sing-a-thon star lacks guidance at home.

“She walked out on us. Right now, you are having a mental breakdown, and social media is not a place for you to come and vent or to destroy your husband,” she said.

According to the Canada-based woman, Afua Asantewaa’s behaviour towards her husband is affecting his mental health.

“This is their first year in Canada. I asked her to be patient and told her I would guide her on how to access certain benefits as a single mother in Canada, but she is unwilling to listen. She is all over the place, moving from one place to another. Now that you have brought the matter to social media, what do you want the public to do?

“You are emotionally unstable at the moment; seek psychological help. If there is anything you need, we are all here to help you. I initially did not want to come out to speak about these issues, but what she is doing to the man is disheartening. What she is doing is affecting her husband’s mental health, he is no longer himself. She should keep quiet.”

Afua Asantewaa announces that she and her husband are separated. Image credit: @hotheadline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Afua Asantewaa hint at marital separation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa, in a TikTok live session with Prophet Fire Oja on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, announced that she and her husband were separated after her relocation to Canada and not divorced, as speculated online.

The former GWR participant also stated that she was healing from the setback she was facing in her marriage.

Afua Asantewaa's latest remarks about her marriage have stirred mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh