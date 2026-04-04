A woman claiming to be the elder sister of Afua Asantewaa has publicly criticised the sing-a-thon star for taking her marital issues to social media

She alleged that the family attempted to resolve the situation privately, but Afua Asantewaa refused to heed advice and even walked out of a meeting

She also expressed concern about the emotional impact of the situation on Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum

A woman purported to be the elder sister of Afua Asantewaa has broken her silence on the trending issues surrounding the former two-time Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attemptor’s marriage.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, the woman, who is also based in Canada, criticised Afua Asantewaa for discussing her marital issues on social media.

Afua Asantewaa’s elder sister slams GWR sing-a-thon star for sharing her marital issues on social media. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

She said that when the issues began to arise, the family tried to resolve them amicably; however, Afua Asantewaa was headstrong, adding that she even walked out on them during one of their several meetings.

The Canada-based alleged sister of the GWR sing-a-thon attemptor expressed disappointment in how she is using social media to tarnish her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

She further suggested that Afua Asantewaa has refused to listen to her own mother’s advice, dismissing claims that the sing-a-thon star lacks guidance at home.

“She walked out on us. Right now, you are having a mental breakdown, and social media is not a place for you to come and vent or to destroy your husband,” she said.

According to the Canada-based woman, Afua Asantewaa’s behaviour towards her husband is affecting his mental health.

“This is their first year in Canada. I asked her to be patient and told her I would guide her on how to access certain benefits as a single mother in Canada, but she is unwilling to listen. She is all over the place, moving from one place to another. Now that you have brought the matter to social media, what do you want the public to do?

“You are emotionally unstable at the moment; seek psychological help. If there is anything you need, we are all here to help you. I initially did not want to come out to speak about these issues, but what she is doing to the man is disheartening. What she is doing is affecting her husband’s mental health, he is no longer himself. She should keep quiet.”

Watch the Facebook video below:

Chronicles of Afua Asantewaa's marital troubles

Speculation about Afua Asantewaa's marriage became rife in July 2025, after she shared a confusing video on social media.

In the video, the media personality showcased a tall, attractive young man decked out in trendy gym attire, whom she described as her ideal man.

This fitness enthusiast demonstrated his well-toned physique by removing his shirt to show impressive abs, making sure to capture the essence of the current workout trend.

While sharing the clip of her ideal man, Afua Asantewaa also gave a glimpse of her actual husband, Kofi Owusu, a prominent sports journalist in Ghana.

In contrast to the gym model, he sported a more understated look, featuring a simple brown short-sleeved shirt paired with a brown knitted vest and matching brown trousers.

His outfit was completed with stylish sneakers, exuding confidence as he walked gracefully in the video.

The video sparked rumours of the former Guinness World Record (GWR) participant divorcing her husband and relocating abroad after many years as a couple.

Afua Asantewaa hint at marital separation

In a TikTok live session with Prophet Fire Oja on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Afua Asantewaa announced that she and her husband were separated after her relocation to Canada and not divorced, as speculated online.

The former GWR participant also stated that she was healing from the setback she was facing in her marriage.

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal," she said.

Afua Asantewaa's latest remarks about her marriage have stirred mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Afua Asantewaa's husband claps back at her claim of being separated. Image credit: hotheadline

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa's husband reacted to separation rumors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, reacted to his wife's claims about their marriage.

The GWR participant sparked buzz after confirming that she is separated from her husband after months of speculation.

In a sharp rebuttal, her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, has reportedly denied the separation claims, insisting they are still together and maintain a close relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh