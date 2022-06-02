A woman took to social media to share her thrill upon finally receiving a response from the government for an affordable housing voucher

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor applied for the voucher back in 1993 and was given the run around until she was given a letter placing her at the top of the waiting list recently

She shared that she was disappointed that the system continues to fail communities and those in need of stable, affordable housing

A United States woman beamed with joy after her long-awaited prayer for a house had finally been answered, 29 years later.

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor (@taylorfor20th) took to Twitter to share the good news where she disclosed that she had applied for an affordable housing voucher from the government, the Chicago Housing Authority, in 1993.

A woman was left speechless after learning about the progress of her affordable government housing application submitted back in 1993. Image: @taylorfor20th/Twitter

I finally got a call back in 2004 to tell me my son who just graduated high school couldn’t be on my lease. Today in 2022 I finally got a letter telling me I made it to the top of the waiting list. I have no words,” said an emotional Taylor.

A house offers a family a home and a home provides security, control, belonging, identity, and privacy, among other things. But most of all, it's a place that provides us with a centering—a place from which we leave each morning and to which we return each evening.

It is no wonder, Taylor was both thrilled and speechless when she learned she’d finally have a place to call her own.

“29 years. I have no words for how this system continues to fail our communities and those in need of stable, affordable housing. In those 29 years, the housing crisis in Chicago has only gotten worse.

"This is my lived experience this is what keeps me in this fight. NO ONE should have to wait 29 years to get what should be a basic right in the richest country in the world,” she added.

Social media users responded to her post with similar frustrations when it comes to government delayed or problematic services.

@GinaMel5107 commented:

“I’m disabled with two other disabled family members. I gave up because Section 8 has been closed here for years. Finally, it’s open but you have to Mail everything in because of COVID. Who has a copy machine or a FAX? Not me.”

@TradrGator replied:

“If you ever wonder why conservatives, such as myself, don’t believe the government is very good at truly helping people, you’re holding exhibit A.”

@Trishee_K said:

“Good things come to those who wait. God is good! Can’t wait for you to get that housing voucher. You must be so very happy and I am happy for you. ”

