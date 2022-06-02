Captain Smart and Oliver Barker-Vormawor have made statements suggesting that they won't be carrying weapons to the June 4 protests as many had thought

The two notable organisers of the June 4 to June 6 demonstration have made statements that suggest generally that the announcement was misguided

Oliver Barkier Vormawor has said he takes the blame for the issue and has asked the many that have been bashing them to forgive him

Captain Smart and Oliver Barker-Vormawor seem to have abandoned their plan to carry their weapons for protection during a three-day demo that starts on June 4.

The two people, who are among the organisers of the upcoming street protest, caused a major stir when they wrote to the police announcing their intentions to bring weapons to the demonstrations for their personal protection.

However, they have both made statements that indicate they didn’t mean what they said.

The organisers of the upcoming demonstrations at a radio station.

Source: Facebook

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who is a lead convener of social change advocate, #FixTheCountry, posted on Facebook on Wednesday to say he wanted to bring people’s attention to the need for accountability for violence. He admitted that his plan has failed.

“You live and you learn. The dramatic visual protest didn’t create the kind of impact we hoped for.

“I was hoping that our democracy will be visually confronted with the urgency of getting accountability for violence. The police took advantage of it, embellished it and led the PR on this.

“That’s fine too. I hope our missteps are forgiven when they happen. And we take the moment to learn and grow from them.

“I’ve never done anything that wasn’t driven by love for the humanity of our citizens. I take the fall for this one. It's on me,” he posted.

Also, media personality, Captain Smart, has urged the police to arrest whoever delivered the letter about the plan to bring weapons to street protests.

He said was wrong to have included the part about the weapon and private security in the letter which was presented to the Accra Regional Police Command.

“It is insane that anybody will write that to the Police. Whoever did that is insane and I think the Police should arrest that person. I do not support violence and even though things are not right in this country I cannot even hold a blade for a demonstration.

“We did the first one successfully without violence so why do we have to be violent. I do not support violence in any shape or form,” the broadcaster told 3 FM.

Captain Smart And Barker-Vormawor Inform Police About Intention To Carry Weapons

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that ahead of a potentially huge street protest, the organisers informed police they will carry weapons.

This information was contained in a letter to the police, portions of which was published in a report by Accra-based Starr FM.

The three-day demonstration has been triggered by the reported sale of portions of the Achimota forest lands, and the planned return of the Agyapa deal, among others, according to organisers.

Source: YEN.com.gh