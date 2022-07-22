A Nigerian man who sells ice cream in stadiums and during sporting events has been gifted the sum of GH¢3,931.10 (N200k) by kind Nigerians

The process of generating the money was initiated by one Joy Ondeku who first brought the hardworking man to the limelight

According to a video seen on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the money given to the man was collectively donated by Nigerians on social media

The sum of GH¢3,931.10 (N200k) has reached the hands of a Nigerian man who was seen hawking ice cream in public.

According to a heartwarming video seen on Instagram, the man received the gift from kindness crusader, Joy Ondeku, who first brought him to the limelight.

It was a moment of celebration for the man who is said to have hawked in YABATECH and UNILAG. Photo credit: @iam.ahuoiza.

Longstanding ice cream hawker rewarded

The over GH¢3,000 gifted to the man by Joy was collectively donated by kind Nigerians on Instagram as a way of appreciating his hard work.

Although YEN.com.gh could not immediately confirm where the man hawks his ice cream, some comments on the video suggest that he plies his trade in UNILAG.

Other comments also suggest that the man has been in the business for at least 20 years with one testifier saying he knew the man while in secondary school.

Happiness unlimited

The moment the cash hit his hands, the appreciative man went into wild jubilation in the video. The people in the sports arena also joined to celebrate with him.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@yinkaerinle said:

"This guy has been there since I was in secondary school and we used Unilag for inter-house sports that's like 20yrs now. Chai. God bless you. He deserves it."

@dara29perfumes commented:

"Awwwww thanks soo much. I know this man paaaa!!! Chaiii I am soo happy!!! He has been selling ever since I was really young!!! I can just imagine his happiness."

@dchcakes said:

"This man has always come to sell in Yabatech everyday, I still saw him in unilag last week. God bless you."

