TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the global top 2 TV brand and top 1 98-inch TV brand, today revealed its new TCL 4K QLED TV C645, which is an excellent value for those who want high-quality, interactive home entertainment to enjoy any HDR movies, sports and games, as part of a connected and smart lifestyle. The C645 is now available in 50”, 55’’, 65’’, 75’’, 85’’ models from retail partner shops across the country, including Electroland, Melcom, Electromart, Compughana, Spark 1 Capital, Kabfam, Get4less and Samsfirma.

Exceptional Colour Performance with Powerful Visual Enhancement

Thanks to state-of-the-art Quantum Dot Technology, the TCL C645 delivers genuine cinematic colours made from over a billion colours and shades (all of the colours that cinema cameras can capture). It delivers an enjoyable level of brightness that, even in midsummer when the sun shines into the room, users still can see clear pictures with vivid colours.

In addition, C645 is equipped with HDR10+ for a superior High Dynamic Range (HDR) experience, delivering great contrast, vivid, accurate colours, but also shadow and finest details.

When combined with an assortment of visual features, the QLED TV can achieve its best performance.

With Dolby Vision, C645 enhances the demonstration of Dolby exclusive content by displaying a greater number of colours, increasing contrast, and boosting brightness levels, as if in a theatre rather than just at home.

To complete the image quality, featuring high-quality speakers, users can enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos sound quality or pass it through TCL soundbar to enjoy a sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism.

The engine driving these enhancements is TCL’s AiPQ Engine 3.0 with 5 ground-breaking AI-picture-quality optimization algorithms, including extreme contrast, crystal clarity, vivid colours, silky-smooth motions, and multiple HDR support, enables C645 process contents with stable and high-quality 4K resolution. Meanwhile, Game Accelerator technology gives you a smoother gaming experience with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz

Endless Entertainment, Even For Gamers

TCL C645’s MEMC, advanced motion enhancement algorithm, steps up to the plate while users are watching sports or fast-paced movies or video games, to help reduce motion display blur and keep motion trails to a minimum.

There are a lot of ways to get the best 4K HDR picture quality on TV: HDR10, HDR HLG, HDR10+, HDR Dolby Vision. This TCL TV supports them all! With multi-HDR Format, new TCL C645 delivers the best 4K HDR picture quality on TV and always supports the best format whatever users watch Dolby Vision content on streaming services.

C645 is also a smooth and responsive screen offering an optimized gaming experience: with HDMI 2.1 and ALLM, gamers will experience lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming automatically. On C645, 120Hz refresh rate is achieved via unique algorithms and TCL technology.

This new TCL QLED 4K TV comes with Google TV, meaning users will get endless content options (movies, shows, TV, and more) aggregated across streaming services. Users will also discover new movies and shows with suggestions based on what they have watched and what interests them. They can even add to their Watchlist from their phone, so their recommendations are always up to date. This new Series is also equipped with advanced and integrated Hands-free voice control combined with Google Assistant built-in to make users’ life smarter and easier.

Finally, to integrate easily into any interior, the elegant bezel-less luxury design of TCL C645 comes with an adjustable dual-position stand, allowing you to place a TCL soundbar or fit this large-screen TV on any smaller surface at home.

To discover more about the TCL 4K QLED TV C645 and all the latest products, visit www.tcl.com. & our social media platforms @officialtclghana on Instagram, @TCLgh on Facebook, @TCLGhana on Twitter and TikTok and TCL GHANA on YouTube.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

