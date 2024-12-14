A man who claims to be the Borussia Dortmund striker’s registered father has alleged that Moukoko is actually 24 years old, not 20 as officially stated

Youssoufa Moukoko is embroiled in an age controversy after a man claiming to be his adoptive father alleged that the Borussia Dortmund striker is actually 24 years old, not 20.

Moukoko, currently on loan at French club Nice, has been hailed as one of football’s brightest young talents.

However, Joseph Moukoko, who is listed as the player’s legal father, has made shocking claims in a documentary set to air on German TV channel ProSieben.

In the program, titled "Tricks, Cheats, Deception – The Million Dollar Business with Football Talents," Joseph alleges that Youssoufa is neither his biological son nor using his real name.

He stated via Goal:

"Youssoufa Moukoko is not the biological son of me and my wife, Marie Moukoko. Nor was he born on November 20, 2004, in Yaoundé, Cameroon. He was actually born on July 19, 2000. We made him four years younger."

Joseph further admitted that age manipulation was done to improve players' prospects in European football.

The explosive claims have sent shockwaves through the football community, raising questions about Moukoko’s identity and age, as well as the broader issue of document falsification in talent scouting.

Dortmund respond to Moukoko's age controversy

Borussia Dortmund have addressed the allegations, stating they are unaware of any wrongdoing.

In an official statement, the club said:

"In the case of Youssoufa Moukoko, the biological parents and the date of birth are derived from official identification documents and birth certificates issued by a German authority.

"These documents are still valid today and are the basis for playing authorisations and permits for clubs, regardless of whether they are domestic or foreign, and of course also for association teams such as the German U21 national team.

Moukoko's career stats

Moukoko was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon. Known for his rapid rise through the ranks at Dortmund, Moukoko set a Champions League record in 2020 when he became the competition's youngest-ever player, making his debut against Zenit St Petersburg, per UEFA.

Moukoko has earned two senior caps for Germany, becoming the nation’s youngest-ever player at 17 years and 361 days, as well as the youngest to appear in a World Cup at 18 years and 3 days.

He made history in the Bundesliga as the league's youngest-ever player, debuting at just 16 years and 1 day. Twenty-seven days later, he set another record as the Bundesliga’s youngest goalscorer.

Previously linked with a move to Chelsea, Moukoko also made a name for himself in youth football, excelling for both Borussia Dortmund and Germany.

Moukoko among 5 stars with Cameroon links

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moukoko is among five top names whose ancestry connects them to the country at the junctions of West and Central Africa.

Cameroon’s football legacy continues to extend its influence across the globe, with several high-profile players tracing their roots.

