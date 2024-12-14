A truck loaded with several tonnes of iron rods suspected to have been looted from an Agenda 111 project site has been intercepted.

The Astra DAF truck was carrying rion roads allegedly looted from a project site in Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region.

The NDC Regional Communications Officer, Charles Akowuah Tuffuor, says the truck was intercepted following a collaboration between NDC folks and the police.

The truck, branded with CONSAR LTD’s logo, was found loading the building materials from the construction site without a permit.

Graphic Online stated that a press release from Charles Akowuah Tuffour, the Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), revealed that some party members and police officers intercepted the truck.

The team also intercepted and impounded another truck, registration number GC 9423-11, transporting about 160 state streetlight bulbs from the Bono Regional Minister’s residence.

Charles said the NDC members and the police had acted on a tip-off to intercept and confiscate the state items.

He took the opportunity to urge the police to ramp up efforts to protect state property and installations to avoid unnecessary clashes that may upend the country's peace and stability.

He also encouraged the public to be on the lookout for unscrupulous persons who may decide to take advantage of the transition period to loot the state’s properties.

Charles warned persons planning to loot state properties not to do so as they would face the full rigours of the law.

He also expressed concern about the Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, who he accused of keeping electricity extension poles, cables and transformers meant for the state in his private custody and not in government stores.

