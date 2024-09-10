Ghana risks missing out on qualifying for the 2025 AFCON after amassing just a point from two matches

The West African powerhouse lost to Angola in their opener before settling for a spiritless draw with Niger

In light of this, YEN.com.gh sought to find answers from a technical and tactical point of view from a CAF License A coach

Experienced tactician Prince George Koffie has offered key insights to Otto Addo following Ghana's sluggish start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars stumbled in their first two matches, losing to Angola and managing only a draw against Niger, securing just one point from a possible six.

Otto Addo has been urged to revamp his tactical approach to games following Ghana's stuttering start to the AFCON Qualifiers. Photos by Richard Sellers/Getty Images and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Assessing Ghana's decline: Failures and road to redemption

This underwhelming performance has put Ghana in third place behind Angola and Sudan, leaving much work to be done in their quest for qualification, per Ghanasoccernet.

Koffie, a CAF License A coach, weighed in on the situation, addressing the Black Stars' lacklustre displays, which have been a far cry from the formidable side that once struck fear into opponents.

Ghana’s first home defeat in 24 years at the hands of Angola was particularly shocking.

As Graphic Online noted, many cited the poor pitch conditions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as a factor.

However, the 1-1 draw with Niger has sparked deeper concerns, leaving the football-loving nation in a state of confusion over the root causes of the team’s current struggles.

There has been growing pressure on Otto Addo to rethink his tactical approach, with some calling for a complete overhaul of the squad.

Otto Addo urged to revamp tactical strategy

However, Koffie offered a more measured perspective, suggesting that Addo should adjust his strategy rather than make sweeping changes to the team.

“The coach can vary the tactical approach of the team regarding his system of play and game plan if he thinks the current one is not being helpful,” Koffie remarked in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

He further advised that the solution isn't a total revamp of the squad.

Instead, he recommended strengthening key areas with higher-quality players.

“I don’t think the team needs a complete overhaul. He only needs to augment the three departments—defense, midfield, and attack—with some quality individual players,” Koffie suggested, emphasising that Addo should focus on tightening the defense while also boosting the team's offensive potency.

Pastor claims Ghana is cursed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kofi Oduro declared that the Black Stars are under a curse.

According to the pastor, the national team's ongoing struggles stem from spiritual issues.

Ghana has not secured the Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982 despite reaching the finals three times in the past 32 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh