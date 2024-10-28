Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, was spotted interacting with a die-hard female fan at Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban's mother's funeral

The female fan knelt and shed tears of joy as she encountered and embraced the celebrated actress in the presence of other attendees

The video of Nana Ama McBrown and the female fan at the funeral service triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown made the headlines after a recent encounter with a female fan.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's die-hard female fan kneels and cries tears of joy after meeting her at a funeral. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown and @tinababy_gh

The Onua Showtime host was in attendance as Ghanaian oil and gas tycoon Kofi Amoa-Abban bid farewell to his late mother, Mrs Leticia Amoa-Abban, at a big funeral ceremony on the premises of the Number 3 JHS in Tema community 8.

Other high-profile Ghanaian personalities, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, Shatta Wale, John Dumelo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Salma Mumin, attended the funeral service to commiserate with the businessman.

Female fan kneels before Nana Ama McBrown

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown was seated at the funeral grounds when a die-hard female fan approached her after noticing her presence at the funeral.

The female fan, overcome with emotions, knelt before the Kivo and Sintex tank brand ambassador and embraced her.

Nana Ama McBrown conversed with the fan, who began to shed tears of joy in the presence of the numerous funeral attendees.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown and the female fan below:

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's video

The video of Nana Ama McBrown's encounter with the die-hard female fan at the funeral triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

5th November my birthday commented:

"But I don’t think I will ever do this for who you are oo Ngl 😏."

missAnn commented:

"How can u hate such a soul?"

Maame u commented:

"See jealousy and hatred in the eyes of the women over there 😂😂."

Son_Of_BrewKid commented:

"Where NanaAmaMcbrown sat dat day all de women dere were jealous she firstly greet dem dey didn’t respond. Jealousy dey wan kill dem Mum we love u forever #BRIMM 🥰."

mavisbhim4 commented:

"Nnipa ny3 ooo🥺the woman sitting beside NaNa Ama."

Abena_Afra commented:

"The woman next to Nana Ama nu dea, we all have seen you wai."

McBrown cries as lady shares cancer struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown shed tears as a bosom cancer survivor shared her struggles with the sickness on Onuashowtime.

The lady, Patience, pleaded with all women to refrain from using ointments and oil given to them by their pastors and the church to smear their bosoms to treat cancer.

