Felix Afena-Gyan was on target as Juventus Next Gen recorded a routine victory over Messina on Saturday, December 14

It was his second goal for Juventus' reserve team since joining the club on a season-long loan in the summer

The former AS Roma prodigy would hope to continue on his scoring trajectory as he looks to get his career back on track

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan rediscovered his scoring touch with an inspired display for Juventus Next Gen. He delivered a goal and an assist to secure a crucial victory over Messina in Serie C Group C.

The 21-year-old, who had been grappling with a prolonged goal drought, played a decisive role as his side cruised to their third consecutive win in the competition.

Afena-Gyan's Juventus Next Gen record win in Serie C

Afena-Gyan had endured an 11-match barren spell since his last strike in a loss to Catania back in September.

Determined to break the cycle, the Black Stars striker turned provider in the 68th minute, setting up Simone Guerra for the opener with an incisive pass that carved through the opposition’s defence.

Afena-Gyan ends goal-scoring drought

His moment of redemption came in stoppage time, where he exhibited the instincts of a true marksman.

Latching onto a perfectly timed through ball, the former AS Roma talent raced into the penalty area with precision and composure, slotting the ball into the net to end his scoring woes.

With this performance, Afena-Gyan has now been directly involved in four goals—two strikes and two assists—across 12 appearances for Juventus Next Gen this season, per Transfermarkt.

The rise and struggles of Afena-Gyan

Afena-Gyan’s strike for Juventus' reserve side reminds us of the potential that once made him one of Ghana’s most promising prospects.

Hailing from Sunyani, he rose to prominence during Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup qualification playoff against Nigeria, where his contributions proved pivotal in securing a spot at the tournament.

However, his trajectory took a downturn after being excluded from the final squad for Qatar 2022.

The snub appeared to have affected his form, leading to a decline in confidence and consistency.

The road ahead

With this performance, Afena-Gyan will hope to reignite the trajectory that once saw him heralded as Ghana’s next big star.

By building on this momentum, he could position himself for a return to top-flight football and perhaps a recall to the national team.

Afena-Gyan receives support

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Felix Afena-Gyan had received widespread support as he aims to reignite his football journey following a move to Juventus Next Gen.

The 21-year-old striker joined the Italian club's reserve team on a season-long loan, hoping to rediscover his form and make a strong comeback.

