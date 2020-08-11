TCL TV prices in Ghana 2023: QLED, Smart, AI, Android, Satellite TVs

TCL television sets have gained popularity in Ghanaian homes because they are affordable and high-quality. TCL TV prices are pretty competitive. If you are planning on buying a television set soon, you should consider this brand.

Numerous Ghanaians are curious about TCL TV prices in 2023. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a Chinese company headquartered in Hong Kong. The company's products are high quality and ideal for households on a budget.

TCL TV prices in Ghana in 2023

The official TCL TV price list reveals that television sets offered by the company are affordable for people on a budget. The company specialises in research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, ensuring they are quality.

Ghanaians can purchase television sets from the official TCL Ghana site or other valid vendors across the country. They are available in different sizes and price points, as explained below. Note that the prices may differ from one retailer to another.

Smart/ UHD televisions

Did you know smart televisions are also known as connected televisions? These are traditional television sets with integrated Internet and interactive Web 2.0 features. Below is a look at the TCL TV price list in Ghanaian Cedis in 2023.

55″C835 TCL Mini LED TV - ₵16,050.00

Screen size: 55 inches

55 inches Smart OS: Google TV

Google TV Streaming apps: Netflix, KAYO, AppleTV, Stan, Disney, BINGE, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, Optus Sports, and Foxtel

Netflix, KAYO, AppleTV, Stan, Disney, BINGE, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, Optus Sports, and Foxtel Speaker type: Onkyo

Onkyo Refresh rate: 120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

120Hz (VRR 144Hz) Dolby Vision: Dolby Vision IQ

Dolby Vision IQ Aspect ratio: 16.9

The 55″C835 TCL Mini LED TV is ideal for households. It incorporates the Mini LED panel technology with enhanced colour, contrast, and increased brightness for a cinema-like viewing experience.

Its variable refresh rate makes it ideal for gamers. It goes for ₵16,050.00. The company may have offers from time to time.

65″TCL Mini LED 4K C935 - ₵18,533.00

Screen size: 65 inches

65 inches Smart OS: Google TV

Google TV Streaming apps: Netflix, KAYO, AppleTV, Stan, Disney, BINGE, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, Optus Sports, and Foxtel

Netflix, KAYO, AppleTV, Stan, Disney, BINGE, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, Optus Sports, and Foxtel Speaker type: 2.1.2ch with Upfiring Speakers

2.1.2ch with Upfiring Speakers Refresh rate: 120Hz（VRR 144Hz）

120Hz（VRR 144Hz） Dolby Vision: Dolby Vision IQ

Dolby Vision IQ Aspect ratio: 16.9

One of the best features of this television is the 2.1.2ch sound system with up-firing speakers and a subwoofer. When you purchase this item, you get a cinematic experience across viewing and listening dimensions. It has a retail price of ₵18,533.00.

85″X925 Pro Mini LED 8K Google TV - ₵143,900.00

Screen size: 85 inches

85 inches Smart OS: Google TV

Google TV Streaming apps: Netflix, Google Play Movies, KAYO, AppleTV, Prime video, Stan, Chromecast, Disney, BINGE, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, and YouTube

Netflix, Google Play Movies, KAYO, AppleTV, Prime video, Stan, Chromecast, Disney, BINGE, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, and YouTube Speaker type: Integrated speaker box(5.1.2)

Integrated speaker box(5.1.2) Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Dolby Vision: Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos

Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos Aspect ratio: 16.9

The 85″X925 Pro Mini LED 8K Google TV delivers a greater display. It has incredible resolution achieved by smaller precision LED light sources. It maximises your viewing experience, and the retail price is ₵143,900.00.

Satellite televisions

Satellite televisions use satellites to relay signals to appropriately equipped customers in a specific area. Usually, signals are received through an outdoor parabolic antenna, commonly referred to as a satellite dish.

40″ Digital Satellite (D3200) - ₵3,475.00

Screen size: 40 inches

40 inches Speaker type: Integrated speakers (bottom side)

Integrated speakers (bottom side) Display resolution: 1366*768

1366*768 Aspect ratio: Auto/4:3/16:9/Zoom1/Zoom2

Auto/4:3/16:9/Zoom1/Zoom2 Picture mode: Vivid, Standard, Mild, User

Vivid, Standard, Mild, User Dolby Vision: Dolby Audio MS11

Dolby Audio MS11 Aspect ratio: 16.9

The 40″ Digital Satellite (D3200) has a retail price of ₵3,475.00 in the official store. It combines function and fashion in a supreme show of elegance. Its wide viewing angle means you get the perfect detail even when you are sitting in the corner of the living room.

NB: Every year, TCL manufactures new TV models for different target markets. This means that there may be other models you have come across that are not included in this list. Always ensure you purchase your set from a reputable dealer for guaranteed quality and value for money.

How much is a TCL TV in Ghana?

The prices of television sets vary depending on the type, size, and features. A TCL 32" digital satellite TV, for instance, is cheaper than a 55″ Mini LED set.

What is the price of a 32-inch TCL TV?

A 32-inch television goes for about GH₵ 1,730. Note that the amount may differ depending on the exact model, specifications, and vendor. You are advised to purchase from trusted retailers across the country.

How much is a 40-inch TCL TV in Ghana?

A 40″ Digital Satellite set goes for about ₵3,475.00. Note that the prices of Smart/ UHD televisions may be different.

TCL TV prices in Ghana are pretty competitive, and they differ based on the size, type, and specs of the exact model you desire to purchase. Always buy your set from a reputable dealer to get the original product.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

