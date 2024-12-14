The outgoing Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has decided to step away from partisan politics after being unsuccessful in his re-election bid.

The MP, who had sought re-election on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket in the 2024 elections, was ousted by independent candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

MP for Ansae-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, says he wants to concentrate on nurturing leaders for the country.

According to Appiah-Kubi, he has no intention to seek re-election again.

He told JoyNews that Parliament had taken a toll on his mental and physical health and was using this opportunity to recuperate while also directing his energies towards assisting young aspirants for leadership roles.

He explained that parliamentary life has been intense for him and has depleted the quality of his mental and physical health.

He said his topmost priority now is to find peace and recover.

According to him, the overwhelming margin by which Frimpong won the election signalled that his time was up and that he needed to give way for others to ascend to the leadership position.

He said despite serving the NPP faithfully throughout his active partisan years, the time has come for a change.

Frimpong, who takes over from Appiah-Kubi, owns Salt FM, a popular radio station in the area.

His election means he would now have to represent Asante Akim North constituents in parliament.

Meanwhile, Appiah Kubi said he intends to continue serving the community he had represented all these years in a different capacity.

He said that as more young people are eager to enter politics, he intends to mentor these young politicians and individuals to make them good leaders for the country.

The mentorship, he said, was his unwavering commitment to public service.

He said his top priority would be assisting these young people in serving the nation with integrity and dedication, navigating the complexities of public service, and encouraging a better work-life balance.

Frimpong ousted Appiah-Kubi with a wide margin of 26,926 votes against Appiah-Kubi's 8,933 votes.

