Universal-TikTok feud ramps up as more songs come down

Universal Music Group has lambasted TikTok's approach to AI as the feud between the two companies over song royalties escalates and popular music is expunged from the social media platform.

Earlier this month music including by Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and The Beatles left TikTok, after a breakdown in negotiations with Universal over renewing their licensing agreement, which expired January 31.

Then this week TikTok began stripping music from all artists connected to Universal's vast publishing catalog, per the multinational music company's requirement, with all songs written by Universal Music Publishing Group's songwriters subject to removal.

That affects any artist who may have a publishing deal with the label -- examples include Harry Styles and SZA -- even if they aren't signed under the UMG recording umbrella.

"We are in the process of carrying out Universal Music Group's requirement to remove all songs that have been written (or co-written) by a songwriter signed to Universal Music Publishing Group, based on information they have provided," said TikTok in a statement.

Universal fired back late Thursday in an open statement to its songwriters, saying TikTok has "not agreed to recognize the fair value of your songs."

Along with royalties, Universal said TikTok is "refusing to respond to our concerns about AI depriving songwriters from fair compensation, or provide assurances that they will not train their AI models on your songs."

"Every indication is that they simply do not value your music."

Universal's publishing arm is the second largest of its kind worldwide, meaning the feud's impact is far-reaching.

A piece of music has two copyrights: one for the recording itself, governed by a label, and another for lyrics and composition, managed by a publisher.

That means when it comes to the Universal-TikTok battle, a record from another company like Sony or Warner could come down if a Universal writer worked on the song.

The fallout from the stalemate has triggered concern among songwriters, producers and others in the industry who rely on TikTok as a promotional tool, especially for emerging artists who increasingly count on it for exposure in the industry.

"We understand the disruption is difficult for some of you and your careers, and we are sensitive to how this may affect you around the world," Universal continued in its statement. "We recognize that this might be uncomfortable at the moment."

"But it is critical for the sustained future value, safety and health of the entire music ecosystem, including all music fans."

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms globally, with more than one billion users.

TikTok previously had accused Universal of putting "greed" above artists' interests, while Universal has said TikTok is "trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music."

