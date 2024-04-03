Naya Ellis, a 14-year-old innovator, has designed a groundbreaking device aimed at detecting early signs of stroke

The teenager’s journey began with a different idea but switched her focus after witnessing her grandmother’s battle with stroke

Her work captured the attention of STEM NOLA, which amplified her innovation and swiftly earned her admiration

A talented young girl named Naya Ellis from New Orleans in the US has used her creativity by crafting a device to detect early signs of stroke.

Per educational news outlet The 74, Naya’s creation, WingItt, is a wristwatch equipped with sensors that measure heartbeat and nerve impulses, enabling it to pick up on subtle stroke indicators in adults.

Black girl creates watch to detect signs of stroke. Photo credit: Jenny Dettrick/stemnola (Instagram).

The 14-year-old's journey towards inventing WingItt began with participating in STEM NOLA, which offers hands-on STEM programmes for K-12 students, said Because Of Them We Can.

Initially inspired by the concept of creating a watch to detect seizures, Naya shifted her focus after witnessing her grandmother’s struggle with a stroke. Recognising a shortage of affordable and accessible stroke-detection devices, she focused on developing WingItt, a device suited to the needs of stroke-prone populations, notably elderly persons.

Naya, who hopes to inspire other aspiring scientists, particularly students from underrepresented communities, was amplified along with fellow innovator Jayden Hall by STEM NOLA on Instagram, where many complimented her.

Netizens in awe over Naya Ellis’ work

Naya's groundbreaking work earned her the spotlight of STEM NOLA, where many praised her innovation.

Nick_boynks wrote:

I’m so proud of you, Naya.

Professorbilly_ontherise commented:

Yesss Naya! ❤

Petty_pearls_world commented:

Awesome! Congrats!

Sunoetsp said:

Congratulations .

Littlestemacademy wrote

STEM’tasticSTEM’tastic!

