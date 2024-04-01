Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, happily jammed to Kuami Eugene's newly released song Canopy, sparking reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, was spotted dancing joyfully to Kuami Eugene’s latest song, Canopy. The actress could not hide her excitement as she grooved to the catchy tune.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown dancing. Photo Source: iamamamcbrowngh

The video, shared on McBrown’s TikTok page, showed the actress in a good mood as she danced.

The video came along with a message of support and goodwill to Kuami Eugene, who is currently recovering from an accident. In the caption of the video, she wished the young man well.

The comments section of the video was flooded with praises for the actress. Fans were quick to commend her for her display of love and support for others.

Nana Ama McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yaa baby_Aseye commented:

Yoo too good, Mummy. you can fit everywhere . Beautiful musician

beldy18 reacted:

Mommy u can abuse this song more than this oo

Lizmoud commented:

Ghanaians and money everyone needs help. One person how do you all expert her to help.don’t be selfish people.

Sir.Ben ‍✈️said:

Mcbrown’s love for Kwame Eugene can’t be explained. It’s Unexplainable ❤️

nhãnhã phãã ãrqüêsi said:

mom i know you too good and kind to help Such a needy guy like me

YARWJUST USA commented:

To be a Saturday born(Kwame/Ama) is a fullness of Blessings and Protection

Kuami Eugene and Kwame Yogot

In another story, Kwame Yogot caused a stir after posting his verse of Kuami Eugene's song online.

The song released by the musician differs slightly from the original song as it has a rap verse on it.

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions, with some urging him not to create a rift between himself and Kuami Eugene.

