A Ghanaian woman is torn between buying a car from Ghana's used car market or importing a salvage vehicle

The woman is concerned that she does not have enough information to make a prudent decision

Edward Opoku, an automobile industry insider, shared his thoughts on the things to consider when it comes to these choices

I have been saving for 5 years, and I am finally ready to upgrade to a relatively current model of car after managing with my 20-year-old Honda Civic. My issue now is whether I should import a salvaged vehicle from abroad or save myself the wait and buy a Ghana-used car from our market. I worry I may be too uninformed and may not get value for money.

Most Ghanaian cars are used vehicles that have been imported. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Auto-industry expert shares some advise

Edward Opoku is an automobile industry insider. He is a passionate lover of cars and motorcycles, has extensive knowledge of the auto industry, and has vast experience in the IT and social media space.

The value is the same

Many people know about them, but most of the used cars on the Ghanaian market are accident vehicles salvaged abroad. Thus, if you can afford it, I would advise you to buy the accident vehicle abroad and import it. At least this way, you can monitor the repair process and ensure the mechanic does not cut corners.

Consider brand-new cars

That said, you should be asking if you should buy a brand-new or used car from wherever. Because of the assembling of vehicles in Ghana, the prices of brand-new cars are decreasing daily.

If you do your research well, you will notice that the cost of importing some of the accident vehicles is about on par with buying some of the brand-new cars assembled in Ghana. If you can buy a new Kia Sonnet for $26,000, why would you buy an accident Honda CRV, which is also unsafe, and import it for a cumulative higher price?

If you can afford GH¢180,000 for an imported 2018 Corolla, you can use that money to buy new cars in Ghana. Granted, they may be less fashionable brands, but they are ultimately better value for money for you.

Business consultant advises graduate in need

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh outlined that Kwesi Nkrumah, a business consultant, discussed ideas to turn into a business with GH¢10,000.

"With GH¢10,000, you can go into farming. You can aggregate from experienced farmers or start farming yourself," he noted to a KNUST graduate.

Disclaimer: The advice given in this article is general and is not intended to influence readers' decisions. They should seek their own professional advice that takes into consideration their circumstances before making any decisions.

Email ask.an.expert@yen.com.gh with any issue you may need advice on.

Source: YEN.com.gh