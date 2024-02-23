The Minority in Parliament has accused government of offering Ghanaians hopeless hope in relation to infrastructure improvement in the health sector

Kwabena Mintah-Akandoh, the Juaboso constituency MP, noted that the government's Agenda 111 project was a misplaced priority as the funds could have been used to retool existing hospitals

He was reacting to the unavailability of adequate dialysis machines at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The Minority in Parliament is accusing the government of engaging in deceptive assurances after the Komfo Anokye Nephrology Department reported serious challenges with its dialysis equipment.

Currently, the hospital has only one fully operational dialysis machine and another which only partially works.

Collage of Mintah-Akandoh and Agenda 111 project. Sources: Wikipedia/Myjoyonline

Source: Facebook

As a result, the hospital has resorted to turning away individuals in need of dialysis care to private hospitals in the vicinity.

The Finance Minister-designate, Dr Mohammed Amin-Adam, who was on a tour of the mother and baby unit being constructed at the hospital assured the hospital that he would ensure that all its challenges are addressed.

“We can assure you that because of the concern of our president, there is directive for us to find money and address these outstanding infrastructure issues.

You have seen us move in very quickly, and this visit by me demonstrates that commitment to addressing these challenges so we can bring relief to the people of Kumasi, Ashanti Region, and I know that lots of cases are referred from other regions of the country,” he said.

Mintah-Akandoh reacts to government's assurances

But Mintah-Akandoh, a ranking member of the Health Committee, reacting to the statement, described the assurance as empty.

According to him, resources meant for the government’s Agenda 111 project could have been used to retool already existing hospitals, as well as give them a facelift.

He noted that the failure of government officials to realise the flaw in the Agenda 111 project demonstrates their unwillingness to address the teething problems of the health sector.

“I do not understand why the government cannot purchase dialysis machines for hospitals. I don’t understand; I don't get it. And they’re interested in Agenda 111, wasting a lot of money, and if you listen to the kind of things we’re using our resources for, you’ll ask yourself: do we have our priorities right?

And you get officials to come and speak to the issues, they either lie to you or they give you hopeless hope. You recall that a minister once briefing the parliament of Ghana on the floor of the house indicated that the president has instructed him to look at means of including the dialysis in the national health insurance scheme.

Have you forgotten? They’re not ready to do anything about it and it hurts,” he lamented.

KATH congested

The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Prof Addai-Mensah, also revealed that the hospital has run out of space, leading to a huge congestion situation.

According to him, the situation is so dire that some wards had to double their capacity in order to meet demand, placing a lot of strain on the infrastructure and staff at the hospital.

“And so if we decide that we are no longer receiving emergencies because the place is full, what it means is that we’re practically asking patients who come and are turned away to go and die.”

Korle Bu increases cost of dialysis treatment

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said it is imperative to increase the cost of dialysis treatment because the unit may cease to exist due to operational and other costs.

The PRO of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, said the government used to subsidise some of the cost of the treatment but not anymore.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh